Grateful Dead Mark 50th Anniversary of Live Album With Skull & Roses Collectible Release

Grateful Dead are marking the 50-year anniversary of their seminal 1971 live album (a.k.a. the “Skull & Roses” album) with a new collectible bobblehead release.

The officially-licensed bobblehead depicts the group’s now-iconic “rose skeleton” character, which was created by the band’s longtime collaborator Stanley “Mouse” Miller, and featured on the album cover for the original LP release. Though the eponymous live album was originally published without a title, it is now widely known as “Skull & Roses,” thanks to the cover art. And the skeleton remains one of Grateful Dead’s most enduring symbols.

The new bobblehead measures just over eight inches tall and is entirely hand-sculpted and hand-painted. The figurine is made from resin and is affixed to a weighted display stand, with text denoting the 50th anniversary of the live album (first released on October 24, 1971).

Part of Grateful Dead’s ongoing partnership with merch and accessories brand, Kollectico, only 1,971 pieces of the bobblehead were made, to commemorate the year the album was released. Each bobblehead is individually-numbered and comes in a collectible box.

“The Grateful Dead’s unique, diverse and extraordinarily fun iconography lends itself to so many artistic forms and interpretations, and we’re thrilled to see these iconic images come to life in the form of bobbleheads,” says Andrew S. Hazen, the founder and CEO of Kollectico. “Grateful Dead have always been a huge source of inspiration for me and this is an opportunity for us to use our creativity to honor theirs, with collectibles for Grateful Dead fans around the globe.”

The limited-edition 50th Anniversary Skull & Roses bobbleheads retail for $39.95 and are available for purchase online at Etsy.com.