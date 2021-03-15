Grateful Dead Release Super Limited-Edition Run of Dancing Skeleton Bobbleheads

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Grateful Dead has teamed up with the memorabilia brand, Kollectico, on a new collection of limited-edition Dancing Skeleton Bobbleheads. The officially-licensed collaboration features two sets of bobbleheads that depict the Dead’s iconic skeletons as colorful dancing figurines.

Each set includes three mounted bobbleheads, available in a green, blue and indigo colorway, and a pink, orange and yellow colorway. Kollectico says only 1,965 sets were produced worldwide, to memorialize the year which the Grateful Dead was formed.

Kollectico worked with Warner Music on approval for this collaboration, which pays homage to one of the most recognizable symbols in music history. The skeleton has appeared on a number of memorable Grateful Dead album covers, and even formed the inspiration for Skeletons from the Closet, the band’s first compilation album, released in 1974.

Each set in this collection includes three dancing skeletons on a white base. Complete with top hat and cane, the figurines are hand-sculpted out of resin, and then hand-painted in one of six colors. Each mini skeleton measures 6.5 inches in height, making them great as a desk or bedside table accessory, or displayed on a shelf.

Each set is individually numbered, making this a true collector’s piece. The bobbleheads are also packaged in a collectible box. Kollectico says once the 1,965 sets are sold out, this collaboration will not be re-released.

The dancing skeleton set comes on the heels of a Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Bobblehead set that dropped last month.