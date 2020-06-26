Grateful Dead Launch Shoe Collection of ‘Psychedelic Kicks’ and Skull-and-Roses Slip-Ons

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Festival season may be canceled this year, but Deadheads and collectors alike can still get their hands (nay, feet) on some new Grateful Dead merch, thanks to the band’s latest collaboration with Sanuk.

The Sanuk & Grateful Dead collection features hippie-inspired versions of the footwear brand’s most popular silhouettes, with homages to the Dead’s iconic Bertha skull-and-roses imagery, along with tie-dye patterns and psychedelic prints.

The limited-edition collection includes styles for men, women, and kids, with prices ranging from $32 to $70. Among the new additions to the lineup: an embroidered Grateful Dead version of Sanuk’s Puff N Chill slipper-moccasin hybrid, along with a bandana-inspired take on a pair of women’s Yoga Sling 2 flip-flops. Sanuk says the shoes are all “perfect for jamming out and keeping feet cozy.”

Sanuk

This is an officially licensed collaboration, and while Sanuk says the band members weren’t directly involved in creating the shoes, they all personally approved the designs. “We are stoked to continue to pay tribute to this seminal band’s vibrant energy with a fresh set of new patterns, designs, and styles, all designed for turning on, tuning out, and chilling out,” says Sanuk’s director of marketing, Seth Pulford. “Now more than ever, we are proud to honor and celebrate the legacy of a band that believed in the power of music to heal and affect positive change.”

Sanuk

This is the third time the California-based footwear brand has partnered with the Grateful Dead; the last collection dropped in April and quickly sold out within days of release. The new Sanuk & Grateful Dead collection is available now exclusively on Sanuk.com before hitting select retail stores in August.