This Limited-Edition Grateful Dead Phone Case Collaboration Just Got Re-Stocked

The Grateful Dead x Casely phone cases are available for all iPhones, from the iPhone 6 to the 11 Pro Max

Tim Chan

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Brooklyn-based accessories brand, Casely, has re-stocked its collection of Grateful Dead phone cases, as part of the year-long celebration for the band’s 55th anniversary. The officially-licensed collaboration features four phone cases that each bear an iconic Grateful Dead logo, print or motif.

Casely says the collection was inspired by the “rich history” of the group, with the phone cases “merging Grateful Dead’s stunning imagery with Casely’s love of bold fashion and design.”

This four cases feature designs inspired by the Grateful Dead’s signature tie-dye prints along with their iconic skull and roses motif. There are also two cases adorned with the band’s popular dancing bears. While the skull and roses print is taken from the cover art for the band’s eponymous 1971 live album, Casely says the other designs were drawn from stickers and merch released by the group over the years.

Shop: Grateful Dead x Casely Phone Cases, available at Casely.com

Grateful Dead collab aside, these phone cases are actually pretty great on their own. The durable cases feature shock absorption to protect against accidental drops, and the raised edges (or raised “lip”) means your screen won’t crack if tipped over. Tactile, raised buttons let you easily access the volume and power settings.

The Grateful Dead x Casely phone cases are available for all iPhones, from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. First released in May, the limited-edition collaboration sold out soon after launching, but Casely has now made all four designs available to shop online again. See the full collection details at Casely.com.

In This Article: Grateful Dead, phone accessories, RS Recommends

