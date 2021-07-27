Grateful Dead Launch New Levi’s Collaboration of Tees and Accessories

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Skulls, roses, dancing bears and, of course, tie-dye — Grateful Dead has teamed up with Levi’s for a new summer collection inspired by the band’s most iconic motifs.

The Levi’s x Grateful Dead collaboration, which Dead Heads can finally shop at Levi’s stores and online starting today, takes inspiration from the group’s legendary live performances and artwork, and includes a mix of tees, long-sleeve graphic tops, denim jackets, bucket hats and other accessories.

This is an officially licensed collaboration between the band and Levi’s. In addition to the group’s iconography, Levi’s says its designers drew inspiration from concert posters, obscure Eighties bumper stickers and even Dead graphics “inspired by the band’s legendary bootleg culture.”

The Grateful Dead x Levi’s collection arrives 50 years after the group played at San Francisco’s Fillmore West in 1971, which the band released as a live album that’s officially called Grateful Dead but known to fans as the Skull & Roses.

Earlier this summer, the group dropped an expanded edition of the album, that you can shop below. The cover art also makes an appearance in the new Levi’s collaboration, including on the short-sleeve crewneck tee, above, as well as on the back of a new long-sleeved fleece sweatshirt.

The new launch also features denim jackets that read “DEAD” across the back, as well as a cotton Steal Your Face logo tee that’s a nod to concert flyers for the band’s 1977 Cornell show.

According to Levi’s, this is the first time that the group worked with the San Francisco-based denim brand. “We wanted to do something that felt authentically rooted in the Grateful Dead’s incredibly rich and unique history, so we dug deep into some of their more nuanced graphics and storytelling,” Levi’s Chief Product Officer Karyn Hillman says, in a release. “It’s a deep dive into Grateful Dead’s storied narrative and devoted fanbase, only remixed through a contemporary lens. And of course, there’s the San Francisco connection between Levi’s and the Dead that just made this feel like the perfect collaboration.”

In addition to this new crop of gear, the Dead’s churned out several other collaborations in 2021, previously releasing a collection of popular outdoor blankets with the accessories and apparel company Slowtide, as well as a limited run of officially licensed dancing bear bobblehead collectibles on Etsy.

You can shop the complete Grateful Dead x Levi’s collection, including bandanas and denim jacket patches, now on Levi.com and on the Levi’s smartphone app.