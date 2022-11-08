Kitchen Jam: These Grateful Dead Towels Are the Perfect Gift for Deadheads Who Cook

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season for stocking up on new Grateful Dead merch, especially if you love to cook. Just in time for the holidays, Costa Mesa, California-based accessories brand Slowtide has followed up its popular line of beach towels with an officially licensed collection of kitchen towels that Deadheads will want for pizza nights and weeknight meal prep alike.

Buy Grateful Dead Kitchen Towels $19

The new line of Grateful Dead kitchen towels from Slowtide and Warner Music Group launches on the brand’s website today. The collection includes four unique, quick-drying towels that retail for $19 a piece.

Deadheads can buy the Dancing Bears towel, which comes in a colorful pattern that the brand has also used on beach towels. The Jammer and Sunshine towels, meantime, come in an absorbent recycled microfiber, along with a Steal Your Face logo design and a drying loop to hang on the side of your counter. And then there’s the tie-dye Rise Up towel, featuring a bright pattern that’ll stand out in any space. Plus, Slowtide says the towels are mostly constructed using recycled water bottles.

While Slowtide also sells beach towels and other Dead merch, this is the first time the brand has offered kitchen towels featuring the band’s symbols and well-known motifs.

Courtesy Slowtide

Buy Grateful Dead Kitchen Towels $19

“We’re excited to add Grateful Dead kitchen towels to our collection as we believe the kitchen is your home’s most creative space,” Kyle Spencer, Slowtide’s co-founder, tells Rolling Stone. “To us, the fun and artistic ways of expressing ones ‘Dead-headedness’ and spirit of Shakedown Street pairs perfectly with us experimenting in the kitchen.”

Along with the new line of kitchen towels released this week, the company also debuted a handful of other merch you can now order online. Three new blankets, including a Fillmore throw, $69, as well as a Jammer fleece, $45, and Frisco camp blanket, $65, are now available for Deadheads to collect.

Slowtide’s newest capsule release arrives on the heels of several other recent collabs that celebrate the band. Last week, accessories brand Pact released a sustainably made collection of underwear, leggings, and tees featuring the group’s artwork.

But if kitchen gear is what you’re after, you can shop the entire Grateful Dead collection online now at Slowtide, and check out more stocking stuffer ideas in our list of the best food gifts.