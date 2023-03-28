fbpixel
This $11 Grateful Dead Ice Cube Tray Turns Any Drink Into a Cold Bear-verage 

An officially-licensed collaboration, this ice cube mold makes 15 Dancing Bear ice cubes that are ready for your favorite cocktail
grateful dead ice cube tray
There may be fire on the mountain but it’ll be nice and cool down on the ground thanks to this Grateful Dead ice cube tray.

An officially-licensed collaboration between the Grateful Dead and consumer products brand ICUP, this ice cube mold makes 15 Dancing Bear ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails, soda, water or whatever your favorite beverage is. It’s great for making frozen treats too.

Buy ICUP Grateful Dead Ice Cube Mold Tray $11.94

Just in time for summer, Amazon has the Grateful Dead ice tray on sale for just $11 — a 15% discount.

The ice cube tray is made from a food-safe material, and the flexible plastic means it’s easier to “pop” the Dancing Bears out of the mold. The entire tray measures 9 x 5 inches while the ice cubes are less than one-inch thick.

The Grateful Dead ice cube tray makes a great gift for Deadheads and home entertainers alike. It’s a great housewarming gift for summer barbecues and birthday parties too. Don’t take our word for it — this is one of the most popular Grateful Dead gifts on Amazon, with a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 100 reviewers online.

Get the Grateful Dead ice mold on sale for $11 on Amazon now. See full details here.

