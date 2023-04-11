fbpixel
dead caps

This Grateful Dead Hat Collection Is Going to Turn (Dead)Heads

With minimal designs, these Grateful Dead hats are an easy way to rep the band with everyday outfits — and they're less than $20 on Amazon
grateful dead hats merch buy online
Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love the Deadhead look — bright graphic tie-dye shirts, jean shorts, and sandals — it’s not the most versatile (or, let’s be honest, cool) outfit to wear in your daily life.

Luckily, we found a great way to rep the Grateful Dead when you’re not at a concert: merch supplier Ripple Junction just released some officially-licensed Grateful Dead hats that might actually be, well, cool — even if you put the Dead references aside. All of them are available on Amazon for less than $20, making great additions to Grateful Dead merch collections or gifts for any Deadheads in your life.

One of our favorites from the Grateful Dead x Ripple Junction is this red flatbill hat, which features the Steal Your Face logo centered on the front and a unique, Nineties-inspired corduroy construction. We think it’s a great piece for topping off casual, everyday outfits — think, jeans or chinos and tees or casual button-up shirts.

Amazon

Buy Grateful Dead Steal Your Face Corduroy… $16.96

Another good Grateful Dead cap from Ripple Junction is this blue dad hat, showcasing a small dancing bear graphic on the front. The color and dancing bear let you wear the cap two ways: boldly, with other Grateful Dead tie-dye pieces and music festival gear, or casually, with tees, jeans, and sneakers.

Amazon

Buy Grateful Dead Tiny Bear Dad Hat $16.96

For colder days, pick up this waffle-knit Grateful Dead x Ripple Junction beanie. The cozy acrylic cap features embroidered dancing bear heads across the roll.

Amazon

Buy Grateful Dead Waffle Knit Beanie $16.46

If you want a more classic Deadhead look, you can also pick up this tie-dye Grateful Dead bucket hat. The bold lid features a Grateful Dead logo patch stitched on the front, and a classic Deadhead tie-dye worth of any concert or music festival.

Head to Amazon to shop the Grateful Dead hats from Ripple Junction, all coming in between $17 and $19, and check out the brand’s other officially-licensed music merch here.

