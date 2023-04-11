This Grateful Dead Hat Collection Is Going to Turn (Dead)Heads

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love the Deadhead look — bright graphic tie-dye shirts, jean shorts, and sandals — it’s not the most versatile (or, let’s be honest, cool) outfit to wear in your daily life.

Luckily, we found a great way to rep the Grateful Dead when you’re not at a concert: merch supplier Ripple Junction just released some officially-licensed Grateful Dead hats that might actually be, well, cool — even if you put the Dead references aside. All of them are available on Amazon for less than $20, making great additions to Grateful Dead merch collections or gifts for any Deadheads in your life.

One of our favorites from the Grateful Dead x Ripple Junction is this red flatbill hat, which features the Steal Your Face logo centered on the front and a unique, Nineties-inspired corduroy construction. We think it’s a great piece for topping off casual, everyday outfits — think, jeans or chinos and tees or casual button-up shirts.

Another good Grateful Dead cap from Ripple Junction is this blue dad hat, showcasing a small dancing bear graphic on the front. The color and dancing bear let you wear the cap two ways: boldly, with other Grateful Dead tie-dye pieces and music festival gear, or casually, with tees, jeans, and sneakers.

For colder days, pick up this waffle-knit Grateful Dead x Ripple Junction beanie. The cozy acrylic cap features embroidered dancing bear heads across the roll.

If you want a more classic Deadhead look, you can also pick up this tie-dye Grateful Dead bucket hat. The bold lid features a Grateful Dead logo patch stitched on the front, and a classic Deadhead tie-dye worth of any concert or music festival.

Head to Amazon to shop the Grateful Dead hats from Ripple Junction, all coming in between $17 and $19, and check out the brand’s other officially-licensed music merch here.