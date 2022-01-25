You’re Not High: Grateful Dead Totally Just Released a Care Bears Cooler Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The tailgate lot before your next Dead show is about to get a little more retro — and a whole lot more fun. The Grateful Dead and the iconic Eighties animated Care Bear characters have come together for cooler company Igloo’s latest colorful collaboration. The new release is officially dubbed the Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Little Playmate, and it’s now available to buy online starting today.

Buy: Grateful Dead x Care Bears Igloo Cooler at $44.99

The officially-licensed collaboration features a Deadhead-inspired take on the classic Playmate Cooler. The design sees pink Care Bears in place of the Dead’s dancing bears, with the band’s Steal Your Face symbol on the Care Bear’s stomach. According to the cooler company, you can store a tailgate’s worth of 12-ounce cans (nine total) in the seven-quart Little Playmate. The cooler is also a good size for smaller food items or bottles of water, plus a small ice pack or bag of ice.

“This is the triple collab that brings smiles to our faces, rock and roll to our spirits and ice-cold drinks in our hands,” says Brian Garofalow, Igloo’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. “For decades, the iconic Grateful Dead and the lovable Care Bears have represented peace, love, community and lots of color, so it made perfect sense to join them into a design on the fan-favorite Playmate — the cooler that’s been bringing people together during good times since 1971.”

The Care Bears collaboration isn’t the only time Igloo has released a cooler for Deadheads. The company has previously launched other Grateful Dead coolers and cooler backpacks featuring Steal Your Face designs and other Dead-inspired motifs. Igloo has churned out a ton of other cooler collabs in the past, too, from Harry Potter and Simpsons-themed haulers to NFL and NASCAR carriers.

Igloo is part of several other brands that offer officially-licensed Grateful Dead gear. Over the last few years, companies from outdoor brand Slowtide to collectibles manufacturers like Kollectico have announced official merch for fans to collect. That includes everything from camping blankets to dancing skeleton bobbleheads and more. Even brands like the Parks Project and fashion companies like Levi’s have recently released collections to celebrate the band.

Fans of the band and cartoon can snag the new, throwback-style Grateful Dead Dancing Care Bears Little Playmate for just under $45 starting today on Igloo’s website. And if you’re looking for more Grateful Dead merch, we have a gift guide with something for every fan.