Grateful Dead Launch Limited-Edition Camp Blankets, Just in Time for Summer

Camping season just got a whole lot more comfortable — and warmer — for fans of the Grateful Dead. Slowtide, a Costa Mesa, CA-based brand that produces surf-inspired apparel and accessories, has released its latest line of Grateful Dead merch with a collection of Grateful Dead camp blankets.

The officially-licensed blankets are part of Slowtide’s larger Grateful Dead collection, which includes towels, ponchos, yoga blankets and throw blankets, which regularly sell out.

Both the Dead Head and Touch of Grey camp blankets below measure 58 x 72 inches, so they’re plenty big for a couple to relax at an outdoor show or picnic. Of course, as the name suggests, these Grateful Dead camp blankets will also keep you nice and cozy when you’re camping, or to throw in along with your sleeping bag at night.

Slowtide says it made the polar fleece blankets with fully recycled materials, and all of the brand’s products are Oeko-Tex-certified, meaning none of their products are produced with harmful materials. The well-designed blankets are soft enough for all-day lounging, and they feature a rugged water-repellant DWR finish on the bottom, that’s tough enough to be used outdoors, which is perfect to shield you from the cold, wet ground after a night of sleeping in your tent.

The new blankets also come with convenient corner pockets that display the band’s iconic Steal Your Face logo, where you can slide in things like your phone, sunglasses or a set of keys to prevent you from losing them at the campground or at the park.

Slowtide’s Grateful Dead products are known to sell out fast, so you might want to act fast if you want these Grateful Dead blankets for your weekend adventures this summer. Slowtide says these were produced in limited edition.

Slowtide is just one of many brands that has recently released official Grateful Dead products. Earlier this year, accessories company Stance launched a collection of Grateful Dead socks, while the band also collaborated with Kollectico on a limited run of its Dancing Skeleton bobbleheads.

Whether you’re a fan yourself or looking for a gift for Father’s Day next month, you can shop more officially-licensed Dead merch online, including everything from tees to a Keen shoe collab here.