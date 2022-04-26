RS Recommends: This Grateful Dead Love Bear Bobblehead Is For All the Deadhead Moms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

These popular Grateful Dead “Dancing Bear Bobbleheads” frequently sell out, but if you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift for the Deadhead mom in your life, boy have we got the figurine for you. Grateful Dead has teamed up with memorabilia brand Kollectico once again on an exclusive Dancing LOVE Bear Bobblehead, released in limited quantities on Etsy.

“Turn on your LOVE light” with this officially-licensed bobblehead, which depicts the Dead’s iconic Dancing Bear with a lightning bolt rose on a heart-shaped base that will have mom spinning with joy.

Buy: Grateful Dead Dancing LOVE Bear… at $39.95

Each Grateful Dead Dancing LOVE Bear Bobblehead is hand-sculpted from a colorful resin, and 100% hand-painted and polished. Each piece is individually numbered too, for all you collectors out there, and comes in a full color display box. Every LOVE Bear measures 7 inches tall, which makes them a great gift for displaying on a desk or office space, or kept in the collector’s box on a shelf.

All the limited-edition Dancing Bear Bobbleheads from Kollectico pay homage to Grateful Dead’s iconic colorful bears, which first appeared on the band’s 1973 release, The History of the Grateful Dead, Volume 1 (Bear’s Choice). Looking for other Deadhead merch for mom featuring the bears? There’s no shortage of gifts, since the bears have popped up on collaborations for blankets and towels, and even phone cases. For moms who enjoy a good wine and spirit, Kollectico also has Dancing Bear bottle stoppers that are worth checking out.

The Dancing Love Bear bobblehead comes after a string of exclusive Grateful Dead Dancing Bears collaborations, including dancing skeleton bobbleheads, and the original bears. The Dancing Bear bobbleheads are known to sell out frequently, so order soon, but you can still find the Grateful Dead LOVE bear bobblehead here.