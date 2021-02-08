Grateful Dead’s Iconic Dancing Bears Inspire New Collection of Bobbleheads

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Move over Elf on the Shelf – the latest kicked-up keepsake is Grateful Dead-themed, with the release of these “Dancing Bear Bobble Buddy Bobbleheads.”

An officially-licensed piece of Grateful Dead merch, the new bobbleheads are part of a partnership between collectibles brand, Kollectico, and Warner Music Group. Kollectico says it worked directly with Warner to get feedback and approval from the band members and management for the designs.

The Dancing Bear Bobbleheads pay homage to Grateful Dead’s iconic colorful bears, which were first seen on the back cover of the band’s 1973 release, The History of the Grateful Dead, Volume 1 (Bear’s Choice). The album title — and the bears themselves — were said to have been inspired by Owsley “Bear” Stanley, the band’s long-time sound engineer. The bears have since become a popular part of Deadhead lore and merch, appearing on everything from blankets and towels, to phone cases and hanging lights.

The new Grateful Dead bobbleheads showcase the mascots in all their happy, hippy glory. The figurines measure four-inches tall, and are all hand-painted, according to Kollectico. The bears are currently available in blue, yellow and “rainbow,” and are designed to sit on a shelf, car dashboard, computer monitor, desk or bedside table. Each purchase includes double-sided tape that can be affixed on the bottom of the bears to help them stand up (and stay in place). The bobbleheads also come in a collector’s box, if you prefer to display them with packaging intact.

The Grateful Dead bear bobbleheads are being released in limited edition and quantities are expected to sell out. If the bobbleheads are sold out on Amazon, you can also find them on Etsy.com.