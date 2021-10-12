Fire in the Kitchen: Grateful Dead Unveil New Apron Collection With Hedley & Bennett

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jamming out to “Friend of the Devil” while cooking dinner isn’t the only way to bring the Grateful Dead into your kitchen. Now, Dead Heads can order a new collection of Grateful Dead aprons from premium kitchen accessories company, Hedley & Bennett.

Buy: Hedley & Bennett Grateful Dead Apron at $105

The Grateful Dead x Hedley & Bennett Essential Aprons line launches today and starts at $105 per apron. The new psychedelic launch is an officially-licensed collaboration with the band, and features a slightly stretchy tie-dye canvas apron with the iconic dancing bears as chefs, holding kitchen essentials like whisks, knives and spatulas in hand.

Hedley & Bennett also released a denim apron for the new collaboration, which was created using soft deadstock materials from Los Angeles. Tie-dye patchwork pockets are stitched into the apron, so you can free up your hands and store utensils, a bottle opener or any other tools while you’re prepping a meal.

“There is so much love for the Grateful Dead in the food world and amongst so many big huge chefs,” says Hedley & Bennett’s founder and CEO Ellen Bennett.

In fact, Bennett also happens to be a Dead Head herself. “I discovered the Grateful Dead [around] the same time I got my start as a cook many years ago,” Bennett tells Rolling Stone.

“One of my first restaurant jobs ever was at this incredible two-Michelin star place called Providence, run by Chef Michael Cimarusti, who also happens to be a passionate Dead Head,” Bennett says. “Chef ran the tightest ship possible, always holding us to the highest standards of perfection all while the Dead would be blasting away in the background, keeping a creative spirit to the kitchen no matter how serious things got.”

The latest apron launch comes on the heels of several other recent Grateful Dead merch collaborations. Over the summer, the band teamed up with Levi’s for a collection of tie-dye tees, and, most recently, released a Skull & Roses collectible bobblehead with Kollectico that celebrates the 1971 live album’s 50th anniversary.

The new Hedley & Bennett collection is available to shop online now. Because it’s a limited-edition run, if you’re thinking of starting your holiday shopping early, you may want to scoop these up for the chef in your life before these sell out. And for more Grateful Dead merch, you can find more ideas in our gift guide here.