Everything You Need to Know About Gov Ball 2023 (Including Last-Minute Tickets)

Governors Ball is back in New York City, and this year the lineup is filled with top performers like Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Giveon and more. The festival is once again set to draw thousands of people to its new location at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, and if this is your first time heading out to celebrate, we know it can get overwhelming.

It doesn’t help that lingering smoke from Canadian wildfires is deeply affecting the city right now, though festival officials say that they’re monitoring the current condition. Gov Ball should be all set to proceed for now, so below we’ve listed out all the important information — including bag rules and air quality information, as well as where you can still snag last-minute tickets to the three-day festival.

Governors Ball 2023: Location, Schedule

Gov Ball 2023 is set to take place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park (located in Queens) from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11. There are three stages in total, including the main stage where all the headliners will perform.

You’ll find Lizzo headlining on the 10th, Odesza on the 11th, and Kendrick Lamar on the 12th. Other noteworthy performers include Lil Nas X, Haim, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T and more. You can see the full lineup announcement above.

Governors Ball 2023: Buy Last-Minute Tickets Online

Want to go to the Governors Ball? You can still purchase tickets to attend Governors Ball 2023. While you might be able to purchase tickets at the festival itself, we suggest grabbing your tickets beforehand. Vivid Seats has a ton of available tickets, whether you’re looking to grab a three-day general admission ticket or a three-day VIP ticket. VIP tickets guarantee you up-close viewing areas, shaded tents, comfy seating and even cell phone charging. Prices vary depending on how many tickets you’re looking to buy so act fast.

Buy Three Day Passes $456+

You can also buy individual one-day tickets if you’re only interested in seeing certain artists.

Buy Saturday Gov Ball Pass $99+

You can also buy tickets from the Gov Ball website itself, although the coveted Platinum tickets are long sold out.

Governors Ball 2023: Air Quality Alerts

Since New York State lifted mask mandates last year and the festival is outdoors, you won’t have to wear a mask while you’re in attendance at the festival. That said, due to the smoke from the recent Canadian wildfires, the air quality alert level in NYC is currently ranging from ‘unhealthy’ to ‘hazardous’, so don’t feel shy if you feel like carrying a mask to the festival. We personally recommend these breathable cloth masks which can be worn for longer periods of time.

Buy Henry Face Masks $14.50

Governors Ball also says they’re “closely monitoring” the air quality, but they’re hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days. At the time of publishing, the festival is continuing as planned.

(1/2) We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials. As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. — Gov Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 7, 2023

Governors Ball 2023: Bag Policy

Governors Ball has a pretty strict bag policy, so make sure you don’t carry your tote or backpack to the event. Either carry a clear ‘see through’ bag (no larger than 12″ x 6” x 12”) or a small clutch style bag (no larger than 6″ x 9″). Clear bags are better because you can store more in them — like your phone, portable charger, empty water bottle and extra mask. But, if you want the least amount of weight on you while you dance, stick to a low-maintenance clutch bag.

Governors Ball: Activations And Experiences

Governors Ball is packed with fun activations and experiences this year, including the Aperol Spritz Piazza, featuring refreshing spritzes in an Italian town square-style activation, and plenty of interactive photo moments and AR experiences.

Other can’t-miss activations include Casa BACARDÍ where you’ll get the chance to score custom Gov Ball x BACARDÍ kicks and upgrade your stories with Bacardí’s exclusive experience on Snapchat. Check out the full list of activations and experiences here.