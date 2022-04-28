Feel Good Ink: Gorillaz Mark 20th Anniversary With Temporary Tattoo Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you get that Gorillaz tattoo, consider some (less permanent) body art from the band’s new line of Inkbox temporary tattoos.

The collection, which includes 16 Gorillaz-inspired, semi-permanent tattoos, comes as part of the virtual band’s 20th-anniversary celebration. Using Inkbox’s “For Now Ink” technology, fans can apply the tattoos at home (with zero pain) by sticking a patch to the desired area. The resulting tat will last a week or two, look like the real thing, and even remain clear through sweat and water.

Fans can order the Gorillaz temporary tattoos now at Inkbox.com, and chose from images of the animated musicians, Gorillaz logos, and other band iconography. It’s a great way to add some flair to your summertime look, or celebrate the band’s iconic career.

VAI YU LAW

Buy: Gorillaz x Inkbox Tattoos at $14+

“Dozens if not millions of my fans have already got Murdoc tattoos, and all I can say is, I salute you,” says Murdoc Niccals, bass player and founding member of Gorillaz, in a press release. “But if you’re one of those sensitive types who doesn’t enjoy pain, then try my new Inkbox tats! It’s the next best thing to having me around forever.”

Inkbox CEO and Co-founder, Tyler Handley, is excited to grow the brand’s lineup of musical collaborations. “Partnering with a band as culturally renowned as Gorillaz is the perfect opportunity to broaden our lineup of musical collaborations and continue to celebrate the creative nexus of tattoos and music,” he says, in a press release. “Both Inkbox and Gorillaz are committed to celebrating self-expression, spontaneity, and individuality, making this collaboration a natural fit.”

The semi-permanent tattoo brand also offers a collaborative collection with My Chemical Romance, as well as pieces by well-known tattoo artists. Shop the full Inkbox line here.

Gorillaz, meantime, is still cropping up all over the music world after 20 years of Feel Good business. Billie Eilish recently brought out Gorillaz co-founder Damon Albarn at Coachella to perform “Getting Older,” as well as Gorillaz’s hit “Feel Good Inc.” Later this year, Gorillaz will be headlining Life is Beautiful alongside Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, and Jack Harlow.

Shop the new Gorillaz x Inkbox tattoos now at Inkbox.com for some temporary summertime body art.