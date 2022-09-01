Gloria Estefan ‘Honored’ to Get Her Own Barbie: ‘The Best Birthday Present Ever!’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gloria Estefan just joined the ranks of Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Beyoncé, and a host of other A-listers with a special honor: her own Barbie doll.

The new Barbie comes as Estefan celebrates her 65th birthday, Hispanic Heritage Month, and the 33rd anniversary of her chart-topping 1989 hit, “Get on Your Feet.” To mark the occasion(s), Barbie says it styled Estefan’s doll after the singer’s outfit in the “Get on Your Feet” music video and took inspiration from her Cuban heritage. Fans will recognize details like a black jacket with gold detailing, oversized lace sleeves, gold accessories, and thigh-high leopard boots. Of course, the Estefan Barbie also includes a microphone accessory.

Now available at Amazon, Walmart, and Target, the Barbie Signature Gloria Estefan doll retails for $55.

“I’m honored to be partnering with Barbie to create a doll in my likeness, especially as I ring in my 65th birthday and right ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month,” says Estefan, in a press release. “When designing my Barbie with the team, I wanted to ensure I was staying true to my multicultural roots – and I believe we did just that.”

Estefan announced the Barbie’s release on Instagram, posting a video showing the doll with the caption, “The best birthday present ever! My very own mini me! @barbie #OutNow #Barbie.”

“I played with Barbies since I was a little girl,” says Estefan in an interview with E! News. “It was just a thrill and they were really sticklers about being accurate.” The Grammy-winning singer says her outfit in the “Get on Your Feet” music video — now seen on her Barbie — was inspired by blending Moroccan influences from her husband, Emilio Estefan, and Spanish influences from her grandfather. “It’s just one of my favorite looks that I’ve ever had,” she says.

Back in May of this year, Barbie made history with another celebrity doll: Laverne Cox. It was the first time a Barbie doll had been based on a transgender person, and unsurprisingly made headlines. That doll can still be purchased on Amazon here.

Whether you’re a die-hard Gloria Estefan fan or you’re looking for a present for one, be sure to pick up the legendary singer’s new Barbie at Amazon, Walmart, or Target.

