Watch Gene Simmons Hawk Gibson Bass Guitar Collab in Eighties-Style Informercial

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gibson has announced the release of their custom Gene Simmons G2 Thunderbird Bass, inspired by a sharp, sleek, staple of classic rock history.

One of the most recognizable icons in music, Gene Simmons is a living legend, holding down the bass (and occasional vocals) with KISS for nearly half a century. The new G2 Thunderbird Bass captures the timeless thick, powerful punch of Simmons’ low-end sound, while still meeting the musical needs of modern bassists.

Produced in extremely limited-edition, the new release is available online at SamAsh.com for $2799.

Gibson

Buy: Gene Simmons G2 Thunderbird Bass at $2799

The classic Reverse Thunderbird body and headstock shape is eye-catching, but the Thunderbird is voiced with a pair of powerful T-Bird pickups too, each with individual volume controls and paired with a master tone control to find your ideal sound.

The bound ebony fretboard features pearloid reverse split diamond inlays, while a Graph Tech nut and Hipshot Mini-Clover tuners keep the tuning rock-solid (with the back of the headstock sporting a G2 logo as well).

The strings anchor to a Hipshot Bass Bridge, and the ebony nitrocellulose lacquer finish is paired with Black Chrome hardware. A Mirror Plex truss rod cover and Mirror Plex pick guard with a laser engraved custom Gene Simmons logo top it all off, commanding attention on-stage by both sight and sound. A modern hardshell case is included too, ready for the road whenever you are.

Gibson

To help promote the new collaboration, Simmons appears in a mock late night-style informercial, touting the confidence and coolness-building abilities of the bass. In the clip, Simmons appears as “Dr. D. D’Mone,” hawking the bass in true Eighties VHS vibes, before giving viewers a little demo of what the G2 Thunderbird can do (Oddly enough, any mention of the band KISS is bleeped out in the video, likely owing to the face that this is a partnership between Simmons and Gibson, and not an authorized collaboration from the band itself).

“There is only one man that gave us the licks that inspired us to ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ – Gene Simmons, the legendary rock icon and bassist from KISS,” reads an accompanying description from Gibson. “Gibson is proud to ‘Shout It Out Loud’ that we are partnering with him to release the Gene Simmons G2 Thunderbird Bass.”

Gibson

Buy: Gene Simmons G2 Thunderbird Bass at $2799

KISS was formed in 1973, and throughout the group’s nearly 50 years, has retained Simmons and Paul Stanley as core members. The band was started by the duo (along with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss) and quickly turned their grandiose rock visions into unforgettable live performances, including fire breathing, levitating drum kits, glitzy costumes and Simmons’ signature “demon” makeup (and tongue).

Related: Where to Buy the Best KISS Merch Online

The band also had decades worth of hits such as “Black Diamond,” “Beth,” “Firehouse,” the bassy “God of Thunder” and the anthemic “Rock and Roll All Nite,” with the group’s 1975 Alive! double-album capturing the feeling of their in-person shows and ultimately going gold.

As for the bass guitar, the Gibson Gene Simmons G2 Thunderbird Bass is as much a collectors item as it is a full-scale working bass for touring and amateur musicians alike. The limited-edition collaboration is available now online at SamAsh.com.