Gerry Beckley Turned His Tour Photos Into a T-Shirt and Hoodie Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gerry Beckley is showing off his photography skills with the help of an old friend, Todd Snyder.

The America singer has released a collection of limited-edition, collectible tees and hoodies with Todd Snyder — all of which use his photographs as artwork. The images showcased in the collection were taken during Beckley’s globe-spanning tours with America, and show some gallery-level talent. Beckley captured “seemingly commonplace things” like old cars, trees, and beach scenes, and did so with a professional eye for composition, lighting, and color.

As expected from Todd Snyder, the tees and hoodies are high-quality and come in a handful of muted, on-trend colors. Besides the photographs printed on the chest, the pieces also feature Beckley’s signature discreetly written under the images and a digital print of the photo included with your purchase.

Todd Snyder

The Todd Snyder x Gerry Beckley collection is available for purchase now at ToddSnyder.com. Tees are going for $98 and hoodies are going for $188. Just be sure to grab yours now; this is a limited-edition release.

Buy: Gerry Beckley x Todd Snyder at $98+

According to the brand, Beckley started taking a picture a day while he was touring, and would e-mail them to friends and family. Apparently, Snyder was lucky enough to be on that e-mail list, and would often talk style with Beckley.

“Gerry is this total style maven — cars, clothes, eyewear. He’ll email me out of the blue to suggest a classic item we should make, and his photographs are an extension of this unique point of view,” says Todd Snyder (the designer), in a press release. “He makes normal things look artful and his pictures are modern takes that get us to reconsider places we might otherwise take for granted.”

Todd Snyder

Besides dipping his toe into the fashion world, Beckley has also been busy releasing new music. Earlier this month, the singer released his tenth studio album, Aurora. Recorded during the pandemic, the new record is available digitally or as a CD here.

Whether you’re a fan of America or just great tees, check out Beckley’s limited-edition collection with Todd Snyder now at ToddSnyder.com.

Buy: Gerry Beckley x Todd Snyder at $98+