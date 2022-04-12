All Things Must Grass: George Harrison Estate Releases CBD Pre-Roll Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Hemp brand Dad Grass is celebrating George Harrison’s album All Things Must Pass as the legendary musician would have wanted: by passing us some grass.

Dad Grass is launching a collaboration with George Harrison’s estate to remember the legend, his album, and his love of good grass. The collection, playfully named “All Things Must Grass,” is led by George Harrison Signature Edition Pre Rolled Joints containing organic CBD and CBG blends for a mellow stress-relieving, mood-improving buzz. There’s also an All Things Must Grass Dad Stash (to hide your goods) as well as rolling papers, a rolling tray, an ashtray, matches, and merch.

Shop the full George Harrison x Dad Grass collection now at DadGrass.com, where prices start at $5 and a five-pack of joints costs $40. All products are federally legal and can ship directly to your doorstep.

Like the rest of Dad Grass’ products, the George Harrison Signature Edition Pre Rolled Joints are meant to give a “pleasant-but-manageable buzz” that puts you in a “chilled out euphoric mood,” per Dad Grass Co-Founder Joshua Katz. The joints achieve this effect using a mixture of CBG and CBD — two non-psychoactive properties found in cannabis plants. Early studies suggest that both may help reduce pain, as well as symptoms related to depression and anxiety, among other benefits.

“We’d like to think that if George was still ‘drinking his tea’ today, he’d shy away from the high test blow-your-mind weed that the kids are into and opt for something mellower, something like the specially blended CBD + CBG hemp joints we’ve rolled up in his honor,” says Dad Grass Co-Founder and CEO Ben Starmer, in a press release.

Both Starmer and Katz are longtime fans of Harrison, making this collaboration with Harrison’s estate a very special occasion. “You can listen to [Harrison’s] songs today and hear something totally different than you did 10 or 20 years ago,” Katz tells Rolling Stone. “It’s a testament to the timelessness of what he created as well as the complexity of his art form.”

Of course, like any fan of Harrison, the Dad Grass co-founders also count Harrison as a dream smoking buddy: “When we think about legendary people that we would have liked to have smoked with, George has always been at the top of our list,” Starmer tells us. “Having the opportunity to put together a collection of joints and merch that honor him and his enduring legacy felt like a huge responsibility. But it was also a total blast.”

In addition to its celebration with a toke from Dad Grass, Harrison’s 1970 album All Things Must Pass was recently honored at this year’s Grammy Awards. The All Things Must Pass Uber Box Set, which contains a trove of physical music, video, books, and merch, won the award for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package. Pick up that box set here.

Head to DadGrass.com now to grab some George Harrison joints and special-edition merch — whether for yourself or as a gift for any Harrison fan in your life.