G-Star RAW Taps DJ Duo Sofi Tukker for Vibrant New Denim Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When it came time to launch its colorful new spring collection, G-Star RAW – the iconic Amsterdam-based brand known for its sustainably made and innovative luxury denim pieces since 1989 – just wanted to have some fun.

Kicking off the season with a burst of color, the fashion label tapped the energetic DJ duo Sofi Tukker to show off their latest looks on murals around New York City for its campaign, set to the Grammy-nominated artists’ hit “Summer in New York.”

Now available to buy online and in stores, G-Star’s new collection features a handful of vivid, rich staples, like Seventies-inspired denim field jackets in bright green, reversible parkas designed with Japanese selvedge, and statement-making fuchsia jeans that can take your springtime uniform to the next level.

On top of starring in G-Star’s latest campaign, Sofi Tukker will take their stylish fits on the road and tour around the country this spring, with stops scheduled for Miami, Tempe, Arizona, and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Until then, you can see the stars sporting their stylish new monochromatic looks in G-Star’s new ad below.

Want to try on Sofi Tukker’s G-Star threads yourself? Here are just a few of the coolest new pieces from G-Star’s new collection – and our favorite ways to style them this spring and beyond.

G-Star RAW Rovic Zip 3D Regular Tapered Pants

Courtesy G-Star RAW

These G-Star tapered pants might come in what’s called “dull yellow,” but there’s nothing dull about ‘em. Designed with Gower slub twill cotton, they develop a worn, vintage look after each wash – but won’t lose their statement-making sunny vibe. A pair of thigh pockets make it easy to stash your keys, phone, or a passport with snap closures. A zippered pocket, meanwhile, gives you peace of mind and an extra spot to keep your I.D. or concert ticket secure and stored away. We’d wear them with a graphic tee, a blazer, or a faded suede jacket. Editor’s picks

Buy G-Star Rovic Pants at $180

G-Star RAW Premium Core Hooded Sweatshirt

Courtesy G-Star RAW

Follow Sofi Tukker’s lead and pick up a piece in Jolly Green (before it’s too late), like this hooded sweater. Every person’s wardrobe deserves that one comfortable staple that can do it all – and G-Star’s sweatshirt checks all our boxes. Whether you’re headed to the gym or to grab a coffee, you’ll appreciate its cozy knitted sweat fabric and soft, brushed lining. Bonus: You can dress it up with a denim jacket over the top, or keep it casual on its own with a pair of sweatshorts.

Buy G-Star Premium Sweatshirt at $120

G-Star RAW Premium Core Type C Sweat Shorts

Courtesy G-Star RAW

Because you’re definitely gonna need a pair of matching shorts to rock with your favorite hooded sweater this season. Our pick: these soft G-Star Premium Core Type Cs, featuring a ribbed waist and a modern silhouette that hits right above your knee.

Buy G-Star Premium Core Type C Shorts at $90

G-Star RAW 70s Field Denim Jacket Trending Miley's Whole Career Has Been Building to This Moment Fox Execs Were Furious Fox Reporters Fact-Checked Fraud Claims Tucker Carlson’s No Good, Very Bad Week What It Was Like to Replace Stevie Nicks in Fleetwood Mac

Courtesy G-Star RAW

The Seventies are back, and damn, they’ve never looked quite this timeless. Just like Sofi Tukker shows off in G-Star’s new campaign, this monochromatic outfit makes a bold, badass statement that takes your wardrobe to the next level. G-Star designed a new take on the field denim jacket with this chic-but-casual layer, giving you a piece of outerwear that makes it easy to transition from warmer days to those unexpectedly cooler evenings. The flat collar, oversized front snap pockets, and Velcro G-Star graphic patch lend a laidback style, but it’s just as easy to rock at work. Styling tip: Cinch it with the adjustable belt and slider at the waist, and pair it with a matching set of denim – like these G-Star Deck Ultra High Wide Leg Jeans for $230. Related

Buy G-Star Field Denim Jacket at $280

G-Star RAW Judee Loose Jeans

Courtesy G-Star RAW

Springtime calls for fuchsia red garment-dyed pants that make you feel good – and do good for the planet in the process. G-Star used a combination of recycled and regenerative cotton in this pair of Judee jeans, which according to the brand “increases biodiversity, enriches soils, improves watersheds, and enhances ecosystem services.” We also love their loose fit inspired by the Nineties and Early Aughts, plus their low waist and five-pocket construction.

Buy G-Star Judee Loose Jeans at $210

G-Star RAW Cargo 3D Boyfriend Pants

Courtesy G-Star RAW

Nothing can compete with tried-and-true denim – and these G-Star cargo pants prove it. Paired with a vest or a vintage graphic tee, you can wear them to work and happy hour drinks alike. With their relaxed “Boyfriend” fit (think: low waist, plenty of thigh room, and a straight shot down to your ankles), the pair features a lightweight feel thanks to a mix of sustainably sourced cotton and recycled polyester – all in a textured, raw denim style that’s built to be broken in your way. Bonus: There are enough pockets to store all your essentials, from a lighter to your phone, keys, and wallet.

Buy G-Star Cargo 3D Boyfriend Pants at $230