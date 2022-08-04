Pushin B: Future Teams Up With Hugo Boss for New Collection, Talks Being a Boss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Hugo Boss’ latest campaign leads with a question: What does it mean to be a boss? To answer that question, the brand enlisted a proper authority on the matter: Future.

The multi-platinum rapper has just been announced as the star of Boss’ Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, which “delves deeper into what it means to be your own Boss” by focusing on “empowerment and determination.” Future stars alongside fellow A-listers including Kendall Jenner, TikTok creator Khaby Lame, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho, who all “inspire with their stories of what it takes to be your own Boss” while showing off new pieces from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Boss’ new campaign is part of a drastic, long-term brand refresh — exemplified by their continued work with stars of the younger generations, such as Future. The Fall/Winter 22 collection follows suit with Boss’ new vibe, as the 98-year-old fashion house offers up some decidedly modern looks. Take a look at Hugo Boss’ latest pieces at HugoBoss.com.

“It was divine timing that I became involved with Boss,” Future tells Rolling Stone. “I was approached with one opportunity that has now turned into a potential partnership with one of fashion’s most luxurious fashion houses,” he says, hinting at a rumored forthcoming collection with the brand. A fan of Boss, Future says that the brand “has turned a chapter” in its look and that he’s “excited to be a part of it.”

So what is Future’s answer to the question — how does he define being a boss? “Boss is Privacy,” he says, enigmatically. “You have to use your imagination to answer this one.” We also asked Future to describe Boss (the label) in three words, to which he answers, “Luxurious, opulent, The Future.”

Hugo Boss

Future shared exclusive behind-the-scenes images with Rolling Stone from his Hugo Boss photoshoot. The rapper can be seen rocking neutral, earthy-colored pieces like a double-breasted camel coat with matching pants and trainers. “Going into a shoot I like to walk in with a clear mind so I can take in the experience, the garments, and give my best,” he says. (To all but one question, Future’s answers are no longer than a sentence).

Besides flexing his modeling chops, Future has been busy rolling out music videos for tracks off his recent album, I Never Liked You. The videos range from familiar territory, like the rapper playing dominoes in Little Havana for the “Holy Ghost” video, to more out-there concepts, like the “Wait for U” video which sees Future cast as a “toxic king” (and Drake as his messenger knight). “I Never Liked You was a personal release for me,” says Hendrix. “I’m glad my fans enjoy and appreciate the music that’s what I do it for.”

Be sure to check out Boss’ new pieces and “stay tuned for more excellence,” per Future.