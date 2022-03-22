 Shop Funny Rolling Stone Quote T-Shirts: Official Magazine Merch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna's Singing Coach
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

Ahead of Oscar Weekend, Revisit Two of Our Best (and Worst) Reviews on These T-Shirts

Inspired by our five-star rating system for album releases and movies, the two T-shirts showcase two very different ratings and opinions

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
rolling stone t-shirtsrolling stone t-shirts

Rolling Stone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Awards season officially culminates with the Oscars this weekend and the Grammys next month, and there’s no better way to celebrate the winners (and acknowledge the losers) than with one of our memorable Rolling Stone quotes T-shirts.

Inspired by our five-star rating system for album releases and movies, the two T-shirts showcase two very different ratings and opinions.

Rolling Stone has been running music reviews since the very first issue in 1967, and on more than a few occasions, our music editors have panned an album so badly, the review becomes legendary. Our cheeky “Weak and Unimaginative” tee pays homage to all those artists whose music didn’t quite line up with history.

"Weak and Unimaginative" Tee

Rolling Stone

Buy: Weak and Unimaginative Tee at $40

Related Stories

Justin Bieber's Icy Style: Singer Releases Hockey Jersey For Toronto Maple Leafs
Virgil Abloh Releases Posthumous Collection With Burton Snowboards

Related Stories

nirvana mtv unplugged 15 best kurt cobain acoustic
'MTV Unplugged': The 15 Best Episodes
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics

The 100% cotton, lightweight T-shirt is available in a relaxed fit, with unisex styling in sizes small to 2XL. True story: this was an actual quote that one of our music editors used in a review about a band that shall remain unnamed for now (though you can easily comb through our archives to figure it out).

Prefer something a little more positive? Our “Instant Classic” T-shirt celebrates the blockbuster hits, weird sounds and personal favorites that have been been worthy of that phrase over the decades. The T-shirt features the quote in large font, alongside a perfect five-star review (last bestowed upon Adele’s latest album, 30, back in November 2021).

"Instant Classic" Tee

Rolling Stone

Buy: Instant Classic Tee at $40

The two Rolling Stone quote tees are part of our latest Rolling Stone merch drop, which also includes sweatshirts, hoodies, hats and tees inspired by our biggest celebrity covers and iconic logo. The T-shirts shown here are available for $40 in sizes small to 2XL. Each item is produced on demand and takes 3-5 business days to produce prior to shipment. See more styles by heading over to shop.rollingstone.com.

As for this weekend’s Oscars: You can watch the 2022 Academy Awards on ABC or stream it online free with a 7-day trial to Vidgo. The live TV streaming service will let you watch the Oscars from your phone, laptop, tablet or connected smart TV. The Oscars air Sunday, March 22 at 8pm ET/PT.

Buy: Watch Oscars Online Free at Vidgo

In This Article: Fashion, merchandise, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.