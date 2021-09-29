 Funko Debuts Gold Line of Vinyl Figures: Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, Biggie - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Return to the American Songbook on 'Love For Sale'
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, Biggie, And More Are Immortalized In Funko’s New Gold Collection

Funko’s new line of vinyl figures features some of the greatest emcees and artists in hip-hop history

By

Sage Anderson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Funko Pop! Gold Biggie

Funko

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pop! enthusiasts and musician merch collectors alike will want to get their hands on the Funko’s newest premium vinyl figure line, focusing on iconic musical acts. Dubbed “Funko Gold,” the collection really shines when portraying some of the biggest figures in pop culture…just slightly shrunken down.
Funko Gold figures is giving collectors and fans the perfect way to showcase their love for some of the greatest emcees and artists in the history of hip-hop, including Biggie Smalls, sporting his famous matching white suit and hat. Some of the first releases will also include N.W.A.’s Ice Cube and Lil Wayne.

Funko Pop Gold Biggie

Funko

The first wave of Gold figures will be available exclusively at Walmart, just in time for their larger “Music Mania” event (although future figures will be for sale on Funko’s website later this year). The figures come in two sizes — 5-inch figures ($9.99), great for showing off your favorite rappers on your work desk, and 12-inch figures ($24.99) if you want to put your collectibles on display.
Some qualities of Pop! figures that seem to be make or break for collectors are the signature blocky head and round, black eyes — but these Gold Line vinyl figures are bigger, head-to-toe models compared to regular Funko Pops, great for those who are interested in a bold, cartoonized look with a touch more realism, like with Ice Cube’s serious expression.

Funko Gold Ice Cube Figure

Funko

In addition to the Gold figures, “Music Mania” will feature brand new deluxe Funko Pop! albums including Metallica by Metallica (available 9/29), Waiting for the Sun by The Doors (9/30), Greatest Hits by Queen (10/1) and more. Just like the Pop! Albums line, these collectors sets give you a backdrop of the famous album with Funko Pops of every member of the band instead of just the lead singer or guitarist, if you’re a true completionist.

Queen Funko Pop Album

Funko

Buy: Funko Pop! Deluxe Albums at
The Biggie, Ice Cube, and Lil Wayne vinyl figures and Deluxe Pop! albums will be available exclusively at Walmart and on Walmart.com on September 29, the official launch partner for Funko Gold.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.