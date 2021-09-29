Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, Biggie, And More Are Immortalized In Funko’s New Gold Collection

Funko

In addition to the Gold figures, “Music Mania” will feature brand new deluxe Funko Pop! albums including Metallica by Metallica (available 9/29), Waiting for the Sun by The Doors (9/30), Greatest Hits by Queen (10/1) and more. Just like the Pop! Albums line, these collectors sets give you a backdrop of the famous album with Funko Pops of every member of the band instead of just the lead singer or guitarist, if you’re a true completionist.