Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, Biggie, And More Are Immortalized In Funko’s New Gold Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Pop! enthusiasts and musician merch collectors alike will want to get their hands on the Funko’s newest premium vinyl figure line, focusing on iconic musical acts. Dubbed “Funko Gold,” the collection really shines when portraying some of the biggest figures in pop culture…just slightly shrunken down.
Funko Gold figures is giving collectors and fans the perfect way to showcase their love for some of the greatest emcees and artists in the history of hip-hop, including Biggie Smalls, sporting his famous matching white suit and hat. Some of the first releases will also include N.W.A.’s Ice Cube and Lil Wayne.
The first wave of Gold figures will be available exclusively at Walmart, just in time for their larger “Music Mania” event (although future figures will be for sale on Funko’s website later this year). The figures come in two sizes — 5-inch figures ($9.99), great for showing off your favorite rappers on your work desk, and 12-inch figures ($24.99) if you want to put your collectibles on display.
Some qualities of Pop! figures that seem to be make or break for collectors are the signature blocky head and round, black eyes — but these Gold Line vinyl figures are bigger, head-to-toe models compared to regular Funko Pops, great for those who are interested in a bold, cartoonized look with a touch more realism, like with Ice Cube’s serious expression.