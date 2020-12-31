Here’s An Idea for Your FSA Money: Spend It On a Pair of New Glasses

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The deadline is looming to use the funds in your flexible spending account (FSA). Employers offer FSAs to employees as a way to reduce taxes on money spent on qualified out-of-pocket health and dependent care expenses, and December 31st is generally the last day to use the funds before they’re forfeited. It’s worth noting that a health savings account (HSA) is different than an FSA and doesn’t expire.

In 2020 and 2021, you can contribute a maximum of $2,750 to FSAs. Just a few eligible medical expenses include prescription and over-the-counter drugs, appointment copayments, and equipment for you, your spouse, or any other dependent claimed on your tax return. Due to the pandemic, some employers are also offering a grace period or carry-overs so that employees have more time to spend their FSA money. (It’s best to confirm with your job and healthcare plan.)

If you ended up postponing your doctor’s visits due to the coronavirus, or didn’t spend as much as you thought you would this year, it’s likely that you’ve got some money left to blow.

One easy way to spend your FSA dollars is on prescription specs and sunglasses, which are considered medical equipment. We’ve found that GlassesUSA offers one of the easiest ways to order eyewear online, thanks to their number of lens options (single-vision, progressive, bifocal, or multifocal) and variety of designer frames from labels like Ray-Ban, Coach, Saint Laurent, Persol, Michael Kors, and others. We also like that you can also add blue light filtering and scratch-resistant coatings (among others), and the e-tailer also has a free prescription scanner app and convenient virtual try-ons.

If glasses aren’t your thing, the online eyewear retailer also stocks contact lenses from popular brands such as Acuvue, Biofinity, Dailies, and many more.

How Does FSA Spending Work for Eyewear?

If you received an FSA debit card, you can use that just as you would a regular checking or credit card. Otherwise, you can contact the company directly to get an itemized receipt that you can use when you file an FSA reimbursement claim.

To give you a few ideas on how to spend your FSA, we’ve rounded up some cool optical and sun frames that you can fill with your Rx. Even better? GlassesUSA is helping four-eyed shoppers ring in the new year with discounts, including a buy-one-get-one offer (use code BOGOFREE; restrictions apply). Read on below for our top FSA-eligible eyewear picks.

1. Muse Artur

These lightweight acetate glasses are a cross between round and geometric frames, so they complement nearly every face shape. Bonus: You can score free shipping and 65% off these frames and basic prescription lenses when you use the code NEWYEAR65. Multiple colors available.

GlassesUSA

2. Ray-Ban 5285

It doesn’t get any more classic than a pair of Ray-Bans. The American-born (and now Italian-manufactured) rock-and-roll staple has over 100 cool optical and sun frames available over at GlassesUSA, including these oversized square glasses that look great on large heads.

GlassesUSA

3. Ottoto Leonardo

Yet another frame that’s eligible for GlassesUSA’s NEWYEAR65 discount, Ottoto’s full-rimmed square aviator is made of lightweight metal and boasts a stylish double bridge. The adjustable silicone nose pads add comfort to this timeless, square silhouette.

GlassesUSA

4. Saint Laurent SL-57

Label-loving peepers can stay protected and stylish behind these Saint Laurent sunglasses. The end pieces make a fashionable statement on this rounded style, which is made of luxe acetate and corrosion-resistant monel metal.

GlassesUSA

5. Prada PS1 US

These sporty sunglasses from Prada are crafted from lightweight propionate, a nylon-based plastic material that also happens to be hypoallergenic. These extra-large frames feature the Italian fashion house’s signature red stripe, and the flexible arms make them comfortable for all-day wear. Multiple colors available.

GlassesUSA

6. Scholar

If you’ve got a round or oval face, these medium-sized rectangle frames will look smart and stylish. They’re made of durable acetate and are finished with comfy spring hinges. These unisex frames are also eligible for discounts and multiple colors available.