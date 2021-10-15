 French Montana Collaborates with KILIAN Paris - Rolling Stone
French Montana Collaborates with KILIAN Paris

The rapper and the legendary perfumer collaborated on Angels’ Share, one of two inaugural scents in the new KILIAN Paris collection

French Montana and Kilian Hennessy spoke with Rolling Stone about their collaboration for Angels’ Share, a fragrance in the new KILIAN Paris collection. Angels’ Share is one of two inaugural scents in the collection, The Liquors. This marks the first collaboration between the two, who originally met virtually during quarantine. Hennessy, the son of Jean Hennessy, has worked on this fragrance for 14 years. French Montana and Kilian Hennessy went through three variations of the design before finalizing the official scent. Hennessy stated that his family background in making cognac is similar to creating a perfume because it’s “the art of blending.”

kilian paris french montana

KILIAN Paris

 

 

