With Small-Space Living On the Rise, This Buzzy 3-in-1 Sink With a Built-In Dishwasher Aims to Do it All

Whether you’re feeling the squeeze of inflation, or you’re just starting out in a new apartment that’s, ahem, cozy, there’s no denying that small-space living is on the rise. In fact, according to a recent study, 51% of Americans would consider living in a tiny home, or at the very least, in a smaller living setup. That said, even in larger living spaces, not everyone has the real estate to outfit their home with bulky kitchen appliances and smart home goods — enter FOTILE, who are looking to shake things up with their 3-in-1 In-Sink Dishwasher.

Combining a dishwasher, a produce cleaner and a kitchen sink, the FOTILE 3-in-1 In-Sink Dishwasher costs $1,499, and is designed to modernize your most compact spaces, like apartments, tiny houses, and RVs. The appliance aims to address more kitchen problems with less space and energy consumption — but how does it actually work, and can it really save you that much space, energy, and time?

The dishwasher uses 1.6 gallons of water, with three modes are available to clean and dry dishes: 20 minutes on “Delicate” mode, 45 minutes on “Normal”, and 80 minutes on “Intensive”. Now, there are now federal limits that state standard-sized dishwashers can’t use more than 5 gallons of water per cycle, but even modern Energy Star-rated dishwashers use a maximum of 3.5 gallons per cycle, and if you have an older dishwasher model, they can use up to 9-15 gallons of water per load. So in terms of cutting down on water waste, Fotile’s in-sink dishwasher is a big win (not to mention cleaning faster than the average dishwasher), but it also streamlines the cleaning process in a few key ways.

With an “Intelligent 360 Degree Cleaning System” that uses rotary sprays, and an all-angle water spray, this ensures the dishwasher’s contents get thoroughly washed and rinsed without any blind spots. More importantly, the dishwasher eliminates 99.99% of E Coli Staphylococcus Aureus and other common bacteria from your dishes and tableware. This is through a pasteurizing process with 5 standard washing and rinsing cycles, including a unique heating element that brings the water temp up to 158 degrees and eliminates the bacteria. The appliance’s convection drying also means you won’t need to use a towel to fully dry your dishes, or risk any secondary contamination this way.

So, how does stand up to cleaning produce? It actually uses high-frequency, ultrasound turbulence to effectively remove dirt from fruits and vegetables. Not only visible crud you can see, but it also eliminates more than 90% of harmful pesticides that you wouldn’t be able to remove with just hand-washing alone. This is a much better solution to cleaning produce and fish, and closer to how restaurants handle cleaning and prepping large batches of produce. Bonus: the micro-touch buttons are also extra-sensitive, you can set it even with wet fingers.

From an ergonomic standpoint, we like that it can be mounted into a countertop in the same amount of space required for a double sink (the total dimensions are 39″ x 19 5/16″ x 22″). Because everything sits on the countertop, it has the added benefit of eliminating the need to bend over to load and unload dishes. Bottom line? You can add triple the amount of cleaning power to your kitchen, or even entertaining spaces like pool houses and home bars, without sacrificing space.

You can find the FOTILE 3-in-1 In-Sink Dishwasher available now for $1,499 at Lowes.com. If you’ve already got a dishwasher, this might feel like overkill, but if you’re in a space where dishwashers are a hot commodity (city apartments, I’m looking at you), we recommend you invest in this unique, versatile space-saving solution.