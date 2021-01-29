Foo Fighters Unveil New Sneaker Collaboration With Vans

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Foo Fighters are teaming up with brand Vans, on a new limited-edition sneaker to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The new collaboration re-works Vans’ iconic Sk8-Hi silhouette with Foo Fighters-inspired graphics, and comes as the band prepares to released their tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight.

The Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi features the group’s iconic “FF” emblem, along with their now-signature black, white and red color palette (similar to what was seen on the band’s 2009 Greatest Hits album cover). Red contrast stitching runs throughout the black canvas material, and the shoe is finished off with the words “Foo” and “Fighters” in red on the heel, plus a special 25th anniversary edition embroidery on the tongue. The unisex sneakers come in a collectible Vans x Foo Fighters box.

Vans says it was a no-brainer to work with the band, who were frequently spotted wearing the Vans Classic Sk8-Hi throughout the Nineties and early Aughts. In a press release, Vans says their shoes have been a “high rotation style among [the group’s] members” and have been “a go-to favorite throughout the Foo Fighters’ career, worn from the studio to stages all around the world.”

This is an officially-licensed collaboration with Foo Fighters, and celebrates not only the band’s new album (out February 5) but also the 25th anniversary of their debut release. The group’s self-titled debut album came out on July 4, 1995 and featured the original Foo Fighters lineup of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear and William Goldsmith. Goldsmith of course left the band soon after and was replaced by Taylor Hawkins. The current Foo Fighters lineup also includes Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

The Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi is being released in limited edition, making this a true collector’s piece for both Foo Fighters fans and sneakerheads alike. The shoe retails for $75, with sizing from boys 3.5 to a men’s size 13. Shop online at Vans.com.