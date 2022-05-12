Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring. After an exhibition bout with Logan Paul last year, “Money” Mayweather is taking on Don “Dangerous” Moore in another exhibition bout, (unofficially) putting his perfect record on the line.

Looking to watch the Mayweather vs. Moore fight live? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch the Mayweather vs. Moore fight, including how to stream Mayweather vs. Moore online through FITE.

When Is the Mayweather vs. Moore Fight? Date, Time, Location

The Mayweather vs. Moore fight is happening on May 14th in a special ring constructed on a helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

Coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, and the main event between Mayweather and Moore starts around 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

If you were hoping to get tickets to the Mayweather vs. More fight, you’re (probably) out of luck: Only 20 people will be lucky enough to watch the event in person, with tickets being sold as NFTs for a whopping $187,000 each.

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Moore Online

The best way to watch the Mayweather vs. Moore fight in the U.S. is through FITE.tv. The combat sports streamer has an HD pay-per-view (PPV) stream of the Mayweather vs. Moore fight, which will let you watch Mayweather vs. Moore live on your streaming devices, smart TVs, tablets, or phones.

The Mayweather vs. Moore PPV stream costs $29.99 on FITE, getting you live access to the boxing match in Dubai, plus unlimited replays after the exhibition event. Buy the PPV stream on FITE.tv here.

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Moore Online Free

The boxing match between Mayweather and Moore is only available as a PPV event, meaning there isn’t a (legal) way to stream Mayweather vs. Moore free online. However, purchasing the PPV stream on FITE gets you unlimited replays of the event, meaning you can stream the fight live and then watch Mayweather vs. Moore online free as many times as you want after that.

Mayweather vs. Moore Fight Card, Odds, Background

Like most exhibition bouts, the Mayweather vs. Moore fight is more about the spectacle than the results. Though less well-known than Mayweather, Moore’s professional career is nothing to scoff at: Like Mayweather, More boasts an undefeated record of 18-0-1 (including 12 knock-outs), with a career that lasted from 1999 to 2016.

Moore and Mayweather also have a history together, as the two used to be sparring partners and Moore was even trained by Mayweather’s uncle, Roger Mayweather. Moore is undoubtedly very familiar with Mayweather’s style — and is likely training harder than Mayweather (the latter admitted to a lax training regimen before the Logan Paul bout) — so there is a chance that Moore could do some damage. Still, most are predicting a win for Mayweather.

Luckily, there are some other great fights on the Mayweather vs. Moore undercard, including a standout fight between UFC champion Anderson Silva and Bruno Machado. Anderson “The Spider” Silva returned to boxing after leaving the UFC in 2020, recently defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

The Mayweather vs. Moore undercard will also see Delfine Persoon vs. Maiva Hamadouche and Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo — both of which should be exciting bouts.

To watch the Mayweather vs. Moore fight live, as well as all the undercard matches, be sure to buy the PPV stream on FITE.tv this Saturday.

