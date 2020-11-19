FITE Review: The Streaming Site Where Every Night is Fight Night

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are no shortage of streaming services vying for your business — and viewership — these days, but when it comes to live events and sports, it’s worth taking a look at FITE. Here’s what you need to know about the popular sports and entertainment streaming platform.

What is FITE?

Launched in 2016, FITE has quickly become a major player for streaming live and on-demand combat sports, focusing on MMA, boxing, pro wrestling, and special pay-per-view events. The company says the site has streamed more than 3,500 events so far, with more than 2.7 million registered users to date.

Similar to a traditional streaming platform like HBO Max or Hulu, subscribers to FITE can stream content directly through their TV or via the handy FITE app on a connected device.

What Can You Watch on FITE?

But don’t let the name mislead you (yes, “FITE” rhymes with “fight”) – there’s way more than just combat sports here. In early 2020, the company expanded their sports offerings to include soccer, motorsports, basketball and international competitions (think World Cup qualifiers). FITE has also recently started covering e-sports, with shows like The Gamer Hour – a weekly series hosted by e-sports Hall of Fame broadcaster Chris Puckett, and featuring celebrity guests sharing stories about getting into gaming, and the impact it’s had on their lives.

FITE is also now one of the best streaming services for stand-up comedy, films, and live music events. The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Iggy Pop, Pitbull and J Balvin are just some of the artists who have streamed shows on FITE.tv.

FITE has also launched a weekly concert series in conjunction with LiveXLive. “LiveXLive Presents THE SHOW” debuts December 4 with “The Saga of Wiz Khalifa Live.” Subsequent artists will be announced at a later date. Each show, streaming on FITE.tv, will include exclusive live performances, plus artist interviews, backstage access, exclusive merch launches and more.

Even if there isn’t a live event, there’s always content running with their FITE 24/7 linear channel. You’ll have unlimited access to an entire vault of clips and videos from past events to re-watch the most memorable shows and match-ups at any time.

How to Get FITE

FITE is available to stream online at FITE.tv, and on all your favorite mobile apps and OTT streaming devices, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, Playstation, Vizio SmartCast, and on more than 7,000 models of Smart TVs. FITE is also available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1, and Flex and Cox’s Contour streaming platforms.

While the service is known for its exclusive and premium content on a pay-per-view basis, FITE subscriptions are also available for fans who want value-priced access to multiple events, and access to on-demand sports and entertainment content.

A subscription to FITE costs just $4.99/month or $49.99/year, which gets you unlimited access to Top Rank, Brave FC, Unified MMA, UCMMA, CZW, FSW, BKB, Star Boxing, WOSW, Shamrock, Diamondback, AFL, SFL and more, plus on-demand access to select pay-per-view events 30 days after initial airing. Your subscription also includes $2 in credits every month to go towards live PPVs in the FITE apps.