RS Recommends: Here’s How to Score Discount Disneyland Tickets Online

Disneyland celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and millions of visitors are expected at the park for the #Disney100 celebration. But tickets to Disneyland don’t come cheap and the theme park rarely offers deals or discounts.

If you do a little digging though, there are a few ways to get discount Disneyland tickets online.

Whether you’re taking kids to see their favorite characters at the Mouse House or you’re a respectable “Disney Adult” looking for a day at the park, here’s how to do Disney for cheap(ish).

How Much Are Disneyland Tickets?

According to the Disneyland website, a two-day ticket starts at $285 for adults and $270 for children three years of age and up. This standard ticket price gets you into one park per day and works out to $142.50 per day.

Of course the longer you stay, the less you pay per day. A five-day ticket starts at $415 for adults and $390 for children. Do the math and it works out to $83 a day — a 42% savings versus paying by the day. This ticket gets you into one theme park per day.

A five-day Park Hopper ticket starts at $475 for adults — an additional $60 per day. This lets you move freely from park to park over five days.

Where to Find Discount Disneyland Tickets

Believe it or not, there are a couple of ways to find discount tickets to Disneyland — if you know where to look.

1. Disneyland Southern California Tickets

Southern California residents can get discount Disneyland tickets simply by showing proof of residency. Disneyland’s local resident pricing gets you a three-day ticket for just $219 (or $73 per day).

Find out more about the Disney SoCal residents discount here.

2. Undercover Tourist Discount Disneyland Tickets

The best place to start your search for Disneyland discounts online is at UndercoverTourist.com. The website offers a number of theme park deals, including coupons and promo codes to Disneyland.

Undercover Tourist has Disney tickets starting from just $104 for a single-day admission.

Undercover Tourist has Disney tickets starting from just $104 for a single-day admission.

Buy Undercover Tourist Disney Tickets $104+

A five-day ticket, meantime, is $380 — or just $76 a day. That saves you $23 versus purchasing the same pass at the gate.

Undercover Tourist’s site often offers additional discounts on Disney passes. Right now, you can save an extra $5 off your purchase — no promo code required. See full pricing details here.

3. Costco Discount Disneyland Tickets

Costco members can save on Disneyland tickets, with up to 20% off select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels. The packages include accommodations at a Disney hotel, admission to the theme park (including a 30-minute “early entry” pass) and a $245 gift card that you can use for shopping or dining.

Buy Costco Membership $60

Upgrade to a Costco Executive membership, which costs $120, and get 2% back (up to $1,000) on Costco purchases, including Costco Travel. See full membership details and Costco Disneyland deals at Costco.com.

Buy Costco Executive Membership $120

4. T-Mobile Discount Disneyland Tickets

T-Mobile members can save up to $35 off gate prices to Disneyland as part of T-Mobile’s “Member Deals.” The deal applies to Disney’s 5-Day Park Hopper Pass. Regularly $475, the T-Mobile discount brings the price down to $440 per person.

Sign-up for a T-Mobile phone or internet plan and purchase the discount Disneyland tickets on T-Mobile.com.

Buy T-Mobile Disneyland 5-Day Hopper Pass $440