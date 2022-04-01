How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Coachella (and All the Coachella Parties)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally time to return to the desert. After Coachella got pushed back — and pushed back — over the last two years because of the pandemic, fans will travel to Indio, California, once again for this year’s music festival to see Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and a lineup of other artists perform over two weekends.

In February, Coachella announced it wouldn’t require those attending the festival to wear masks or provide proof of vaccination this year, though that doesn’t mean masking up is completely out of the question this year. Coachella also explains “face coverings are recommended to protect against desert dust,” so you still might want to stock up beforehand. (We also recommend packing a pair of affordable shades, too.)

As for finding last-minute Coachella tickets, here’s what to know about buying your weekend passes and making your way to the festival. (And if you’re just looking for the best Coachella parties, we know how you can get into those, too.)

Coachella 2022: Festival Dates, Schedule

If you’re a little confused about when Coachella is this year, that might be because the festival is split up into two consecutive weekends.

The first weekend of Coachella runs from April 15-17, 2022, and the second weekend goes from April 22-24, 2022 at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California.

You currently have to join waitlists on Coachella’s site for passes, but if you still want to attend one of the weekend dates, it’s still possible to find last-minute Coachella tickets online. Read on for more information about how to score three-day Coachella passes to the festival this year.

Buy: Coachella Tickets at Vivid Seats

How to Get Coachella Tickets Last-Minute Online

Unless you jumped on Coachella tickets right when they went on sale, there’s a good chance you missed the window to buy them at their early-bird prices. But you can still find plenty of available Coachella tickets online for both weekends of the festival. Verified ticket sites, including Vivid Seats, has general admission Coachella tickets for sale at different price points.

Buy: Coachella Tickets at Vivid Seats

Once you’re on the site, you can customize your search and sort through the available Coachella passes being sold on Vivid Seats by price, date, and quantity, including if you’re looking for VIP or general admission passes. Vivid Seats is great for last minute Coachella tickets because everything is delivered digitally, so you can find tickets and have them sent straight to your email or phone instantly.

BONUS: use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code RS15 to save $15 off your purchase at VividSeats.com.

Another great place to find cheap Coachella tickets is on StubHub. The site currently has a number of Coachella passes available as of this writing, and prices will likely go down once the festival is underway.

Buy: Coachella Tickets at StubHub

Of course you can also keep checking Ticketmaster, which often releases last-minute tickets a day or two before the festival. Ticketmaster has GA passes and shuttle passes, along with VIP Coachella passes online.

Buy: Coachella Tickets at Ticketmaster

Coachella 2022: Festival Headliners, Lineup

Fresh off releasing his newest single, Harry Styles will perform “As It Was” when he headlines the first nights of Coachella on April 15 and April 22, respectively. And following her recent Oscar win, Billie Eilish is set to perform at the festival on Saturday night, with Kanye West scheduled to headline on Sunday.

Buy: Coachella Tickets at Vivid Seats

Other artists on the bill include Maggie Rogers, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Baby, Baby Keem, Megan Thee Stallion, Jamie xx, and Brockhampton. Check out the entire Coachella lineup and plan your schedule on Coachella.com.

How to Get Tickets to Neon Carnival

If you’re hoping to get into Neon Carnival, the buzzy Coachella after-party, you’re going to need a personal invitation to attend. Unfortunately, you can’t buy Neon Carnival tickets online at this point.

The party celebrates its 11th year in 2022, and guests can expect plenty of unexpected moments, along with a VIP guest list that includes Paris Hilton and live sets from DJ Ruckus and Kayper, with Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio sponsoring the famous party. You can read more about what to expect from this year’s Neon Carnival here.

How to Get Tickets to REVOLVE Festival

With previous lineups that included everyone from Cardi B to SZA, the REVOLVE Festival marks its return this year in La Quinta, California, on April 16 and 17, 2022. The fest’s lineup hasn’t been announced just yet, but if the past performances are any indication, you won’t want to miss this year’s party.

And while this is one of the most exclusive events during Coachella weekend, you can enter to win two free tickets to the REVOLVE Festival right now online. From now until April 10, you can enter the contest for a chance to win your tickets when you buy anything on Revolve.com with Zip, a buy-now-pay-later partner of the REVOLVE Festival. REVOLVE will announce a winner on April 11, just in time to make your way to La Quinta.

While you wait to see if you win, you can plan ahead and buy your festival looks at REVOLVE’s Festival Shop online, which includes everything from stylish apparel to accessories and other festival essentials.

How to Get Tickets to Soho Desert House

Soho House is the exclusive members-only club that has locations across the world, from London to LA. This year, Soho House is opening a pop-up “Soho Desert House” during both weekends of the festival. The outdoor space will feature unlimited food and drinks, wellness experiences to help you wind down, plus live performances and DJ sets from Diplo, Hot Chip, Channel Tres, and “special guests” to be revealed later.

If you want to get into Soho Desert House, you’ll need to be a Soho House member (or know one). Tickets and passes to Soho Desert House are available to Soho House and Soho Friends members, who can secure day or weekend access for themselves and their non-member guests here.

Where to Stay Near Coachella Music Festival & How to Get to Coachella

While Airbnbs, hotels, and luxury vacation rentals often book up quickly ahead of Coachella, festival goers might still find plenty of last-minute spots to choose from by booking online. Check sites like Hotels.com, as well as apps like Vrbo, to see if there are any vacancies near the festival grounds or within driving distance. Once you’ve settled on your lodging, you can check out Coachella’s recommendations on getting to the festival on its site.