Better Have Your Money: Rihanna Just Launched Her Fenty Beauty Friends + Family Sale

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand rarely goes on sale, but that’s changing this weekend with the Fenty Beauty Friends + Family Sale. The deal gets you 25% off sitewide on FentyBeauty.com, making it a great chance to snag Rihanna’s covet-worthy makeup palettes, lip glosses, foundation and bronzers. Right now, use the promo code EXTRA10 for an additional 10% off your purchase.

Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 with a promise of inclusion for all women and all skin tones. Rihanna, who named the company after her legal surname, says she developed the line after having trouble finding makeup that fit her complexion. Fenty Beauty now has products available in more than 50 shades. The company has also diversified their outreach, with products that target men and gender-neutral customers.

The Fenty Friends + Family sale lets you apply the 35% off total savings to already-discounted items, like the popular Match Stix trio, which lets you build you own trio of products for $54 (regularly $75). You get two MATTE Skinsticks to conceal and contour, and one Match Stix SHIMMER Skinstick to highlight. With the F&F discounts all-in, you get all three items for just $35.

We also like the Complexion Essentials trio, which gets you a concealer, powder and makeup setting spray for just $44 after discount (regularly $88). Other online exclusives include Rihanna’s “Stunna Boss” lip color trio, a five-piece “Gentleman’s Fenty Face Set” (now just $70, regularly $132), and a slew of makeup and skincare accessories, from mirrors to brushes to pouches.

Many of these products were used by makeup artists for Rihanna’s recent Savage X Fenty show on Amazon Prime. The superstar singer and mogul teased some of the products from the show on Twitter this week, along with a pic of her layering a bold lip gloss (also available as part of the sale).

The Fenty Beauty Friends + Family sale is on now at FentyBeauty.com and gets you 25% off almost everything on the site, plus an extra 10% off with the promo code EXTRA10 at checkout. Plus, get free shipping on any orders in the U.S.

The combined 35% discount gets you the lowest price we’ve seen on Fenty Beauty products anywhere online, making them even cheaper than on Sephora.com. The Fenty Friends + Family sale ends on Monday, October 19 at 11:59 pm PST. See more on on FentyBeauty.com.