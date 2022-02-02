RS Recommends: Fender’s New Wedding Ring Collection Is Made for Rocking Down the Aisle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Saying “till death do us part” on your big day is about to feel a little more rock and roll. Guitar manufacturer Fender has teamed up with jewelry maker Manly Bands for a new collection of guitar-inspired wedding bands. The electric new collab is available now to purchase on Manly Bands’ online shop.

Courtesy Manly Bands

The new Fender x Manly Bands wedding ring collection features six handcrafted styles, all Made in America and ranging in price from $495 up to $850. The two companies took inspiration from real-life instruments for the collaboration, using actual materials found on Fender guitars — think mahogany wood, titanium and even guitar strings. To-be newlyweds can choose among six different ring styles, each with its own distinct design notes.

The “Acoustic,” for instance, is wrapped in rosewood and a pair of bronze acoustic guitar strings. Another handcrafted piece, the “1954,” features a guitar string inlay and is a nod to Fender’s Player Strat. For the black zirconium “Riff” ring, Fender and Manly Bands added a subtle, engraved fretboard, while the Sonic’s interior sleeve takes its style cues from Fender’s turquoise American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster guitar.

Courtesy Manly Bands

If you’ve ever shopped for a wedding ring, or any ring, you know how hard it can be to get your significant other’s ring size correct on the spot. Ordering a ring online without having your partner try it on in a store can add even more anxiety on top of your shopping decision. But with Manly Bands, the company will send you a ring sizer in the mail; once you confirm the size, your ring takes about four or five weeks to make.

“Everyone wants their wedding band to represent who they are, and we’ve had huge success with our custom crafted collections targeting both hobbies and personal interests,” says Manly Bands co-founder and co-CEO Johnathan Ruggiero. “Music connects couples everywhere, which is why we’re so excited to partner with Fender to create a unique collection that speaks to musicians and music lovers all over America.”

Manly Bands has released other collaborations in recent months, with companies like Jack Daniel’s and even the MLB. But this is its first time launching a line of jewelry with Fender.

“The craft and care [Manly Bands] put into their product mirrors the commitment Fender puts into our guitar manufacturing and the commitment a musician puts into their craft and their marriage,” says Richard Bussey, vice president of Accessories, Lifestyle, and Licensing for Fender, in a release.

“A guitarist’s wedding band is as visible on stage as the instrument in their hands and this collaboration with Manly Bands is the perfect way to show support for all the loves in your life,” Bussey adds.

The new Fender x Manly Bands ring collection is available to shop now online, just in time for Valentine’s Day. And if you’re still looking for the ideal wedding gift, nothing says “I love you” louder than a new Telecaster.