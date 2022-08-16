RS Recommends: Blues Star Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram Launches Fender Telecaster Guitar Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Grammy-winning blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has teamed up with Fender on a new, custom guitar release of the Kingfish Telecaster Deluxe, which fans can now pick up online.

Born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, regional birthplace of the blues (and home to the Delta Blues Museum), Ingram has quickly become the face of the next generation of his genre at just 23 years old, already recording with living legends like Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, and Keb Mo.

Christone’s live performances have caught the attention of younger fans and artists alike, and led him to performances with icons including Rakim and indie-favorites Vampire Weekend, inspiring a whole new generation beyond just blues devotees.

“[The Delta Blues Museum, Arts and Education program] was influential in my interest in music, and truly inspired me to think of music as an integral part of my life and ultimately my career” Ingram tells Rolling Stone.

The guitar itself features two custom Humbucker pickups fit for a full spectrum of tones, from growling, overdriven blues-rock, to etherial and smooth soulful solos.

When conceptualizing the guitar, “I immediately thought of B.B. King, Gary Moore, and Freddy King,” he says. “I’ve always been into heavy tones, so these iconic artists have influenced that side of my music. The Telecaster Deluxe guitar gives me a sense of comfort making it easier to play across genres. It gives me the ability to play everything from blues to smooth rock — it’s all about versatility. This was one of my main goals, to show people that you can expand and play different genres all with one instrument.”

An adjust-o-matic bridge allows each string to be set to match the sound you want, and the V-shaped roasted maple neck has a classic vintage feel and improved resonance. Gently painted in a dark purple Mississippi Night finish as a tribute to the blues’ home, the guitar also features an etched “K” crown logo on the neck pickup cover, a custom neck plate, and Kingfish’s signature on the headstock.

There’s still classic Fender traits to find here too: The slab rosewood fingerboard offers that warm vintage Fender tone, while the 12” radius is great for big bends and soloing up and down the neck, and reaching beyond just the blues.

“One of my favorite features on the Tele is my signature pickups because they’re a solid option for players in all genres,” he says.

As far as tapping into songwriting talent, Kingfish says “my main advice would be to always stay true to your story and your experiences. That’s what worked for me and for the legends themselves. Like Mr. [Buddy] Guy did for me, I want to show young Black kids that they can be the ‘next’, and they can continue the legacy of blues, and can also inspire generations to come.”

Kingfish continues: “To have the opportunity to share my music and create a signature guitar with one of the most iconic leaders in the game, Fender, is a dream come true.”

The Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Fender Telecaster is available to order now at Fender.com.