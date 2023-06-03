The Coolest Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts That You Can Get On Amazon (That Will Arrive On Time)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Father’s Day is getting closer by the day, and if you want to make sure your gifts for Dad arrive in time for June 18, you still have a few weeks left to add some gear to your cart. But what do you get for the dad who, jokes aside, might literally have everything at this point? (Here are 45+ gifts to get you started.)

That’s why we’re here to help: We found some of the top foolproof Father’s Day gifts on Amazon, from some of our favorite speakers to a smokeless firepit. Now, let’s put that Prime membership to work — Dad’s got some gifts to open soon.

The Best Father’s Day Gifts on Amazon

From top-rated earbuds to portable projectors, we picked the coolest and best Father’s Day gift ideas you can score on Amazon that will arrive just in time for June 18. (And if you’re really stumped, you can always give the dad on your list a Prime membership this year.)

If your dad’s earbuds have seen better days, you can’t go wrong with Apple’s latest generation of the AirPods Pro.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199.99

For the vinyl-loving dad who wants a reliable player, this Audio-Technica turntable hits it outta the park. It can play at two speeds and features Bluetooth connectivity with the press of a button (so you can play it through a soundbar or Bluetooth-compatible speaker).

Buy Audio-Technica Bluetooth Turntable $219.00

Phone, wallet, keys … keys? Give the dads on your list a four-pack of Apple's handy AirTags to help keep track of everything from essentials to luggage to your pets.

Buy Apple AirTag 4 Pack $79.99

This smokeless pit (that comes with a built-in rechargeable power bank) is what Dad’s been eyeing all year long. Don’t disappoint your hero now.

Buy BioLite FirePit $299.95

For the fathers on your list that love a good movie night or watching a fight with friends, get this mini-sized Anker projector. The portable projector delivers four hours of battery runtime, plus has its very own built-in 360-degree speaker. Setup's never been easier.

Buy Anker NEBULA Mini Projector $249.99

So Dad’s into running. These Shokz OpenRun headphones feature a comfortable over-ear design that lets you hear your surroundings — and a wraparound design that keeps ’em secured on your head, mile after mile.

Buy SHOKZ OpenRun Sport Headphones $99.95

For the Dad who loves to rock out at home, nothing beats Marshall’s Acton III speaker. The dads in your life will love it for its vintage looks, but even more for its powerful sound and Bluetooth connectivity. Stream on.

Buy Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Speaker $279.99

Treat Dad to some post-work and -workout recovery this Father’s Day. An easy way to do that? We’re huge fans of this foam roller, which lets you glide over your sore spots for deep-tissue massage.

Buy TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller $34.63

The free earbuds given out on the plane are no match for Dad’s AirPods. This wireless transmitter makes it easy to plug into the in-flight entertainment and use your earbuds like usual.

Buy Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth Audio… $34.99

Because the dad in your life deserves shades that’ll never go out of style. These Ray-Bans come with a lightweight frame and are available in multiple lens color options.

Buy Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses $163.00

When Is the Last Day to Buy Father’s Day Gifts on Amazon?

Prime members can often get two-day shipping or one-day shipping on eligible packages, with standard shipping taking 4-5 days in some cases. If you want to be on the safe side, we recommend ordering your Father’s Day gift on Amazon before June 14, if not sooner.