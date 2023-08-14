10 Essential Products for Any Pet Owner, From Dog Wipes to Collapsible Bowls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Bringing home Fido can be one of the best decisions you’ll ever make, but keeping a few key items on hand can help make your day to day a lot more clean, organized, and fun. From food storage containers to hair removal accessories, check out our guide of essential products for new, and seasoned, pet owners.

Essentials for Pet Owners

Whether you’re looking for a dog bowl upgrade or a toy for your cat, here are some of our favorite essentials for any pet owner.

If you’re looking for a way to keep your shedding pup’s fur from getting all over your house, it might be time to try Dyson’s vac attachment. The grooming tool attaches to your Dyson vacuum cleaner to remove any loose hair directly from your pet, before you start finding it on your clothes and furniture. Our editors have tested and use it regularly.

Buy Dyson Dog Brush Attachment $27.99

The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover easily picks up leftover fur on your couch with just a glide. No adhesive tape, batteries, or plugs required; just roll back and forth on the affected surface and watch the hair disappear into the remover. When you’re done, just open the roller and empty it out into the trash. Our editors own one and it has been a game-changer for keeping their couch fur-free.

Buy ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $19.99 Editor’s picks

Rocco & Roxie’s Stain and Odor Eliminator is effective against even the most stubborn of stains and smells. Though it’s powerful, it’s not packed with harmful chemicals or chlorine; it’s certified gentle and safe, so it’s perfectly safe to use around your house to clean tough spots.

Buy Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor… $19.97

Food and water bowls are likely to be close to the top of your shopping list. That said, it’s important to keep some portable ones on hand. The collapsable bowls are perfect whether you’re on a walk or traveling with your pet; they’re made from a lightweight plastic, capable of holding up to 12 fluid ounces of water or 1.5 cups of food. They can be easily attached to a belt loop or buckle, bag, or leash.

Buy Dog Bowl Collapsible Bowls $6.99

Dog owners know you can never have enough dog wipes; these hypoallergenic wipes have been tested by dermatologists, and contain soothing chamomile, aloe and shea butter instead of harmful alcohol and parabens. They’re also made from USDA Certified 99 percent Biobased material that keeps your dog’s paws and body clean while also soothing their skin. Grab a 400-count pack so you always have some on hand.

Buy Earth Rated Dog Wipes $34.99

No matter what type of pet you have, it’s always a good idea to stay well stocked up on their food so you don’t have to worry about running to the store, or any pests finding their way into your pet’s goodies. These plastic containers have airtight seals thanks to the snap-lock latches, keeping their contents fresh and safe. The larger container can hold up to 25 pounds of food, while the smaller one can hold up to 10. The best part is that you don’t have to lift them; the larger container is outfitted with durable wheels that make it easy to just roll them both from the storage area. A scoop is also included, which makes measuring out each meal a no-brainer. Related

Buy IRIS Food Storage Container $36.99

Depending on your schedule, feeding your pet can be easier said than done. If you’re going to be out for an extended period of time and don’t have the luxury of having someone stop over, an automatic feeder can be a real lifesaver. PETLIBRO’s Automatic Feeder can connect to your WiFi and be controlled through the corresponding smartphone app. You can program up to 10 meals per day with a range of portions, and monitor feeding records from anywhere. There’s also a nifty twist-lock lid that keeps your furry one from sneaking food before it’s time or extras after they’ve finished. You can also record a voice message to play while your pet is feeding; even if you’re not physically there, they can feel your presence.

Buy PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder $89.99

Whether you’ve got a teething puppy or a mischievous dog, this chew toy will spare your furniture and personal belongings from any aggressive chewing that may take place. Though it looks and feels like a real wooden stick, it’s a beef flavored treat that will more than satisfy their desire to chew on something.

Buy Bambone Bamboo Stick $4.49

These chew toy sticks are perfect for teething kittens and mature cats, made from 100 percent natural silvervine sticks, raffia, sisal rope, and gall fruit. The rope and raffia are bite resistant, helping keep your cat’s teeth clean as they relieve stress and occupy their attention.

Buy Potaroma Sticks Cat Toys $9.99

Though you may be tempted to let your pet sleep in your bed, it’s always a good idea to give them a bed of their own. This plush bed can accommodate either a cat or dog, and is available in a variety of sizes as well as round or rectangular styles to suit your specific needs.

Buy Amazon Basics Pet Bed $24.80