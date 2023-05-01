Emma Chamberlain Used a $7 Walmart Brush to Prep Her Met Gala Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Chamberlain turned heads with her 2023 Met Gala outfit, pairing a pale blue Miu Miu look with matching blue headband and long, flowing locks. But the current Rolling Stone cover star also made waves (no hair pun intended) with the tools she used to get ready for the red carpet.

Chamberlain’s hairstylist Sam Knight helped the star prep for the carpet using a few hair extensions and tools by Hairitage — a popular haircare and styling brand known for their affordable shampoos, conditioners, styling tools and accessories.

Walmart

Buy Round We Go Ceramic Ion Brush $7.94

Knight used the Hairitage “Round We Go” Ceramic and Ion Brush to help comb through Chamberlain’s natural hair and extensions after washing and conditioning. The best-selling round brush, which uses “ion-charged” materials to keep hair smooth and shiny, is on sale for just $7.94 right now at Walmart.com.

Knight used the brush alongside Hairitage’s “Comin’ in Hot” Hairdryer to achieve a fast and even blowout. The combination of the hair dryer’s multiple heat settings and the brush’s vented ceramic barrel allowed for even heat distribution, reduced dry time and a frizz-free (and fuss-free) blowout.

Walmart

Buy Comin in Hot Hair Dryer $39.94

“I always like to wash my extensions before use and I find it makes them blend better with the clients natural hair, as it opens the cuticle somewhat,” Knight says. “After washing and conditioning, I used my Hairitage brush and hairdryer to give them a good thorough blow out.”

Knight followed up with the Hairitage Smooth Sailing Heated Ceramic Brush to add a “megawatt shine and softness” (the brush is great for detangling and styling, with the gentle bristles suitable for all hair types, from coarse to curly).

Though she’s experimented with blond in the past, Chamberlain is known for her brunette locks and Knight blended various shades of brown extensions (from Luxy Hair) to achieve a more natural look. Trending Kiss’ Paul Stanley Has 'Thoughts' About Parents Who Support Kids’ Gender Identities Tucker Carlson Bashes Fox Nation in Leaked Video Keith Richards Surprises Fans at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Concert, Sings 'Live Forever' With Willie Roy Wood Jr. Breaks Down His Killer White House Correspondents’ Dinner Set

Walmart

Buy Curl Envy Curling Iron $35.94

“Once the full head was applied, I went on to bring the ends round with my Hairitage Curl Envy Curling Iron,” Knight says, “just to add in a little movement at those ends.”

The blue headband was the perfect accessory to compliment Chamberlain’s look, though there was one last step according to Knight: “Once the headband was applied, I gave a light coating of anti-humidity hairspray, to try and counteract the New York weather.”

Getty Images

This was Chamberlain’s third time at the Met Gala, the annual event that celebrates the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and attendees were asked to dress “in honor” of the late designer.

Chamberlain’s powder blue look referenced a frequent color palette in Lagerfeld’s collections, while the cropped blazer and belted skirt harks back to the designer’s famous Chanel women’s suits and skirts.