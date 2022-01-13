That ‘Emily in Paris’ Luggage Collab Isn’t Real, But Here’s How to Get (Almost) the Same Thing

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It didn’t take long for Netflix to renew Emily in Paris. This week, the Emmy-nominated show got picked up for a third and fourth season — not even a month after Season 2 premiered on the streaming platform.

The Netflix series, which follows Lily Collins’ character as she moves to Paris to work at marketing firm Savoir, dives right back into Emily’s love life and her time at the office. The show’s newest episodes spotlight plenty of fictional products, too, including a Peloton-like exercise bike called Pelotech. But in the premiere, real-life luxury luggage company Rimowa gets a good amount of screen time, starting with a pitch meeting. But there’s a twist.

“Maybe we can do a collab with Pierre … something really tacky?” Emily suggests, referring to the fictional designer Pierre Cadault. Soon, Emily receives the luggage with Pierre’s face stretched across the suitcase, and she even takes it on a trip later in the episode.

“We’re lucky to have an incredible community of travelers who love Rimowa, including Emily in Paris creator, Darren Star,” Emelie De Vitis, Rimowa’s chief marketing officer, tells Rolling Stone, about the fortuitous product placement on the show.

“When the Emily in Paris team reached out with the suggestion that Rimowa organically integrate into the new season as part of a collaboration storyline, we decided to allow them total creative freedom with our brand and products,” De Vitis says. “We loved seeing how they reimagined Rimowa in such a unique and quirky way.”

De Vitis says site traffic “immediately skyrocketed” after the new season — and Rimowa shoutout — aired after the holidays. And though fans of the show can’t actually buy the Emily in Paris luggage collab, you can get the brand’s Original Trunk XL rolling suitcase, which is the most similar to the Emily design.

If you’re not looking for a piece of luggage that size, there are plenty of other Rimowa carry-ons available on sites like Nordstrom and elsewhere online.

Other luggage companies, from Victorinox to Monos, also offer a wide range of checked bags and carry-ons for a variety of budgets. For a similar style, Away also sells its hard-shelled Aluminum Edition carry-on in silver. And we also like traveling with Arlo Skye’s hard-sided luggage, like the Frame carry-on. That said, none of them are quite as noticeable as the Emily in Paris bags in Season 2.

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris Season 2 are streaming now on Netflix. And those who haven’t seen the show or who don’t have a Netflix account can now purchase the first season on Amazon Prime Video, or buy individual episodes starting at $2.99.

Emily in Paris Season 2 doesn’t appear to have landed on Prime Video yet. As for when you can expect new episodes of the show, that’s still up in the air as Netflix has yet to announce the premiere dates for Season 3 and 4.