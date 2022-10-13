‘Smart Mug’ Maker Ember Taps Tiesto to Heat Up New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiesto is teaming up with Ember, the makers of the popular warming mug, on a new campaign to “Bring the Heat.” The campaign features a new Tiesto remix of the EDM track “My City’s on Fire,” and helps to launch the limited-edition (Ember)ᴿᴱᴰ Collection, which seeks to raise funds for global health initiatives.

Originally released by Swiss DJ Jimi Jules, Tiesto puts his own high-adrenaline stamp on “My City’s on Fire” for a 30-second commercial for Ember, which showcases the (Ember)ᴿᴱᴰ mug against some trippy, heat-mapping graphics.

Ember says Tiesto has been a longtime fan of the brand’s, making him the perfect collaborator for the spot.

Buy Ember Red Collection Smart Mug $129.95+

The new (Ember)ᴿᴱᴰ Collection includes a (Product)ᴿᴱᴰ Edition of the Ember Mug², the popular smart mug that keeps you drink hot for up to 90 minutes. The heated mug is available in 10 oz. and 14 oz. sizes.

You can also pick up the Ember Travel Mug²: (Product)ᴿᴱᴰ Edition, which keeps your drinks hot while on the go. The smart heated travel mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature and keeps it there for up to three hours.

Each mug comes with Ember’s special charging coaster, a built-in battery and an LED light that lets you know when your drink hits the temperature you want.

Ember

Buy Ember Red Collection Smart Mug $129.95+

As part of Ember’s partnership with (RED), 3% of the purchase price of every product from the (Ember)ᴿᴱᴰ Mug sold will go to the Fund for the Global Fund, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $100,000. The money will be used to fund access to life-saving health testing and treatment for people around the world.

“Since Ember’s inception, our global vision has always been to positively impact how people eat, drink, and live. Giving back is a core part of that vision,” says Clay Alexander, Founder and CEO of Ember, in a release. “We are honored to be partnering with (RED) in their mission to strengthen healthcare systems, and to support equitable access to testing and treatment.”

“(RED) is thrilled to be joining forces with Ember to launch the limited-edition (Ember)RED Collection,” said Jennifer Lotito, President and Chief Operating Officer of (RED). “Every purchase will generate money to fund extraordinary programs that save lives, and we couldn’t be happier to have Ember in this fight with us.”

The new (Ember)ᴿᴱᴰ Collection is available online now at ember.com.