RS Recommends: This Elvis Watch Is Getting a Re-Release for His 87th Birthday

Watchmaker Hamilton is joining the festivities for Elvis Presley’s birthday, with the American brand highlighting one of Elvis’ favorite timepieces: the Hamilton Ventura.

Originally launched in 1957, the Ventura has a history of movie cameos — perhaps most notably, an appearance on the wrist of Elvis’ Chad Gates in the 1961 musical comedy, Blue Hawaii. Thanks to the Ventura’s unique triangle shape, movie-goers immediately identified the timepiece. This endorsement from the King propelled the already-popular Ventura to new heights and ensured continued re-releases of the watch.

Hamilton

Buy: Hamilton Ventura S Quartz at $725

Fast forward to present day, and, in our opinion, the Ventura’s throwback futurism is as cool as ever. Hamilton recently debuted a new iteration of the classic watch, dubbed the S Quartz, as seen below. It features a 3D illusion design on the face, a comfortable rubber strap and, of course, the signature triangle shape. Inside is a reliable quartz movement. Priced at $725 online, the S Quartz comes in black and white colorways and is a beautiful timepiece for both Elvis fans and watch collectors alike.

Elvis-approval aside, the Ventura is still a celebrity in watch culture. It was the first watch to use an electric-powered movement, and this innovation was reflected in the Ventura’s unique, futuristic look.

Decades after its appearance in Blue Hawaii, the Ventura landed another Hollywood role as the watch worn by alien-fighting agents in Men in Black. You can spot the watch on the stars of all four Men in Black movies, including Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, Tessa Thomson and Chris Hemsworth.

Hamilton

If you’re looking to pay homage to the King (and his iconic sense of style), consider picking up this new version of the Ventura at Hamilton.com. The watch comes on the heels of other Elvis-related products released to coincide with what would have been the entertainer’s 87th birthday, on January 8 — Elvis’ estate recently green-lit an officially-licensed release of Elvis Whiskey and Elvis Rye.