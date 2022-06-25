RS Recommends: Spritz, Rattle and Roll With a New Fragrance Collection Inspired by Elvis

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Elvis Presley is back in the spotlight, with the release of the highly-anticipated Elvis biopic in theaters now. Now, fans of The King have even more to celebrate with the launch of Elvis Presley “Legend” Fragrances, a new collection that includes a men’s cologne and women’s perfume.

Launched in partnership with the film and available exclusively at HSN, the “Legend for Him” cologne is at once fresh and intense with notes of grapefruit, lemon, mint and pink pepper balanced with notes of ginger, nutmeg, and jasmine. The base notes add warmth and ruggedness, with hints of incense, vetiver, cedar, sandalwood, patchouli and white musk.

The women’s fragrance, dubbed “Legend for Her” is bright and floral, with notes of jasmine, apple, tuberose and honeysuckle. The brand says the eau du parfum was inspired by one of Priscilla Presley’s favorite fragrances, and by the flowers that Elvis brought home for her during their time together.

Both fragrances come in a collectible bottle, which features Elvis’ signature pose with his guitar and microphone stand on the bottle cap. The accompanying box is also adorned with the rock legend’s autograph. And while Elvis and Priscilla’s marriage eventually fizzled, the two Elvis fragrances are designed to be “consummately complementary,” per the brand, making this a great gift for a partner (and vice-versa).

The Elvis cologne and perfume is an officially-licensed product from Elvis Presley Enterprises and was released in conjunction with the new film. It isn’t the first fragrance to bear his name, however; there have been many fragrances under the “Elvis” umbrella, including the best-selling Elvis Presley Forever cologne, which comes in a bottle inspired by the singer’s mic stand and vinyl record.