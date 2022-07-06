These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art.

Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but others are brand-new, recently-unearthed photos of the rock and roll legend, including shots of the King performing, posing for photo shoots, and showing off his motorcycle. We’re especially into this print from 1956 of Elvis performing at the Fox Theater, as well as this candid shot of the superstar playing piano in an empty room.

All images from the newly-released Elvis Presley Collection are available now at SonicEditions.com, with prices starting at $89 for mounted prints and $149 for framed prints. They’re subtle enough to hang with most art collections, and make excellent gifts for any Elvis fans in your life.

Sonic Editions

Buy: Elvis x Sonic Editions at $89+

Customers get a range of size and framing options when ordering through Sonic Editions. Each Elvis print comes in four size options with an included picture mount. Frames are also available (in either black or white), which lets you hang the artwork right out of the box. In our experience, Sonic Editions takes great care in shipping to ensure a clean, unblemished product at your doorstep.

Recently, Sonic Editions also released the Rolling Stones Anniversary collection. Similar to the Elvis Presley Collection, this drop included never-before-seen photos of the Stones, sourcing images from all periods of the band’s decades-long career. Check out the Rolling Stones collection here.

While you wait for your Elvis print to arrive, be sure to see Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in theaters. The much-anticipated biopic — starring Austin Butler in the lead — chronicles Presley’s rise to superstardom, touching on his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and his wife Priscilla. The soundtrack alone makes the film worth a watch, boasting features from Doja Cat, Eminem, Kacey Musgraves, Swae Lee, and Jack White. Pick up tickets to Elvis here.

Pick up Sonic Editions’ new Elvis photos now at SonicEditions.com — whether for yourself or as a gift.

Buy: Elvis x Sonic Editions at $89+