Elton John Drops Walmart Eyewear Collab, Inspired by Final Dodger Stadium Show – and That Iconic Baseball Outfit

Elton John is marking his final U.S. concerts at Dodger Stadium with a limited-edition eyewear release, inspired by the sunglasses he wore during his career-defining shows at the venue in 1975.

The new frames are dubbed the “L.A. ’22,” and feature an updated take on the super round sunglasses John paired with his now-iconic Los Angeles Dodgers jumpsuit. The unisex shades are crafted with a white metal frame and finished with rose gold-tinted lenses. Subtle gold stars adorn the temples and top of the frame, paying homage to the glittery outfit John sported at his original 1975 shows.

Only 600 pairs of sunglasses are being released for this launch, with the frames available exclusively on Walmart.com. Each pair of frames will come numbered, alongside a commemorative case, keepsake cleaning cloth and custom packaging featuring an image of John performing in the original glasses.

Walmart is selling these Elton John sunglasses for just $99, making them an incredible pick-up for both fans and collectors alike. As with John’s farewell concert, these frames will not be made available again once they sell out.

“Eyewear is an integral part of my personal style,” John says, in a press release. “My archive of optical and sun frames inspire so many of the designs in the Elton John Eyewear collection, including the L.A. ’22. Celebrating this pinnacle moment in my career and being able to share it with Walmart customers through such a versatile and universally flattering frame, is so special to me.”

John’s husband and Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, David Furnish, tells Rolling Stone that the singer wanted to give his fans an accessible way to take home a piece of his final show. “The L.A. Stadium gigs launched Elton to superstar status and gave thousands of fans the chance to enjoy his live performances,” Furnish says. “Los Angeles is one of those special cities…and provides the inspiration for the LA ’22 frame. Step up to the plate and rock the L.A. rock n’ roll look, designed for you by Elton himself.”

The limited-edition sunglasses drop is the latest release from the Elton John Eyewear Collection, which the singer launched last year. Available exclusively at Walmart and Sam’s Club, the collection now includes more than 60 frames, in bold, gender-neutral styles that Walmart says are “fun and vibrant like the performer’s costumes and stage antics.”

The new launch is also a charitable one: Walmart has pledged to donate a minimum of $1 million annually from the Elton John Eyewear collection to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which offers HIV testing and resources to underserved communities across the world.

As for John, the singer’s farewell show will be available to stream live through Disney+. You can sign-up for a Disney+ subscription here to watch John’s final show online. A Disney+ subscription starts at $7.99 a month, with the Disney+ Bundle (which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) now just $12.99.