The ‘Dude With Sign’ Launching an Underwear Campaign Is Peak 2021 (and It’s Only January)

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From Postmates teaming up with TikTok, to Mandalorian macarons, and even a line of adidas sneakers inspired by AriZona Iced Tea (no, really), 2020 saw its fair share of unusual brand collaborations. Now, just two weeks into the new year, the first peculiar partnership of 2021 is upon us.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Instagram account @DudeWithSign is teaming up with underwear brand, SAXX, for a special product drop and PSA. The message: “Don’t forget the balls.”

The new campaign promotes SAXX’s boxer briefs, which feature the company’s patented “Ballpark Pouch” (it’s exactly what you think it is) and a comfortable, breathable fit. The company says the built-in pouch has plenty of room “to keep the boys comfortable, chafe-free and supported.”

As part of the team-up, the Dude With Sign (real name Seth Phillips) will feature the message on one of his signs, which will then be posted to his over seven million followers on Instagram.

SAXX

In true millennial fashion, SAXX says the partnership came about through a little social media stalking. “The team at SAXX started noticing the unmistakable SAXX waistband peeking out in some of Dude With Sign’s photos,” explains Taylor McKinnon, SAXX brand manager. “So they reached out and started some friendly banter with him on Instagram, where they quickly learned how they’re his go-to underwear. Immediately they knew they wanted to work together on something fun and creative.”

Phillips, who posts on the “Dude With Sign” account as part of Elliot Tebele’s “FuckJerry” social network, is pictured wearing the brand’s best-selling “Vibe” boxer brief in a Valentine’s Day-themed “Red Kingzilla” print.

And while Phillips certainly isn’t shy about standing out in a crowd, this will be the first time he’s posting in his skivvies. SAXX says it’s not just about showing off the underwear though. “Our mission is to support men in stepping outside their comfort zones to drive positive change,” McKinnon says. “And Dude With Sign, with his sarcastic messages that spotlight the things we’re all really thinking but can’t find the nerve to say, is the ultimate embodiment of that.”

SAXX says the Valentine’s Day campaign is just “the start of more to come” with Phillips and @DudeWithSign. In the meantime, the company says Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity for men to address their “often overlooked (but just as deserving of love) body part” down there. “‘Dude’ has never before gotten this vulnerable with the world,” McKinnon says, “but he knew that stripping down to his SAXX would get the message across loud and clear.”