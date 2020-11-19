Dua Lipa to Launch New PUMA Partnership at ‘Studio 2054’ Livestream Concert

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa started off the year by dropping a new album (Future Nostalgia) and she’s ending it with a brand new fashion deal and concert.

Lipa was announced as the latest ambassador for PUMA this week. The singer will appear in global ad campaigns for the sportswear brand, as the newest face of the company’s women’s business. The multi-year partnership kicks off November 27th, with PUMA sponsoring Lipa’s “Studio 2054” virtual concert, which will feature the singer performing tracks from Future Nostalgia and her self-titled debut album. As part of the new partnership, Lipa and her dancers will be outfitted in PUMA gear during the concert, which will be shot live from a custom stage and available to watch via four online streams, depending on your location.

PUMA says they chose Lipa thanks to her shared values of being “determined, confident, joyful, and brave. She is not only a powerful influence for millions of young women,” the company says in a release, “but she has also been an advocate to raise awareness around women’s issues and gender equality.”

“We were drawn towards her creativity, passion, drive, and the way in which she resonates with the young female consumer,” explains Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing. “But most importantly, we were moved by her authentic passion to close the gender gap and look forward to supporting her through several brand initiatives we have planned together. We think she embodies what today’s consumer is looking for in a role model.”

Lipa celebrated the partnership in a post on Instagram Tuesday, writing “Can’t wait for u to see what we have in store for ya.”

“I am so excited to announce my partnership with PUMA,” she added in a statement. “From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it’s important to feel comfortable and look good. I’ve got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I’ll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my PUMA family.”

You can find out more about Lipa new’s role with PUMA at PUMA.com. “Studio 2054,” meantime, will be streamed via LIVENow and tickets to the show are available now on Ticketmaster.com.