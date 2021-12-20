Dua Lipa’s Holiday Release: A New Clothing and Sneaker Collection With Puma

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa is giving fans a long-awaited holiday treat: The pop superstar is finally launching her debut footwear and apparel capsule with Puma.

After teasing the collaboration on Instagram, Dua Lipa and Puma dropped a four-piece capsule on Puma.com last week. Dubbed “Flutur,” the Albanian word for “butterfly,” the collaboration brings Nineties/Noughties-inspired pieces to the masses (think baby tees, an oversized hoodie and Lipa’s own take on the chunky Mayze sneaker).

“For this first collaboration I wanted to keep it simple but cute,” says Lipa, in a behind-the-scenes video from the campaign’s photoshoot.

All pieces in the new capsule forgo the Puma logo in favor of Lipa’s own mark, an iridescent butterfly. “For me, butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures, they represent so much, like transformation, hope, and metamorphosis [and] over this past year the butterfly has become especially symbolic and meaningful to me,” says Lipa, in an accompanying release.

Following suit with the butterfly theme, the collaboration’s campaign images and promotional video see “Dua’s metamorphosis from the chrysalis emerging into a butterfly, from darkness to technicolor,” per Puma. The campaign images and video were shot by highly accomplished German photographer Daniel Sannwald.

The Flutur collection has been in the making for a while now, beginning last year when Lipa joined Puma as a brand ambassador. Earlier this year, Lipa starred in Puma’s “She Moves Us” campaign — a partnership with global women’s fund Women Win.

Priced between $30 and $110, the Dua Lipa x Puma Flutur collaboration is available exclusively at Puma.com, Puma stores and select retailers. Luckily, the small capsule is just a taste of what’s to come, as Lipa and Puma plan to launch a full collection in 2022. Shop the Dua Lipa x Puma Flutur collection now at Puma.com.