 Photos: See Dua Lipa's First PUMA Ad Campaign for New 'Mayze' Sneaker - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'The Crime of the Century': Alex Gibney Examines the Opioid Crisis in New Doc Teaser
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

Dua Lipa Helps to Launch New PUMA Sneaker in First Campaign With the Brand

The singer was first announced as an ambassador for PUMA last November, as the newest face of the company’s women’s business

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
dua-lipa-puma-2021

Puma

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Five months after she first teased a new partnership with PUMA during her “Studio 2054” livestream concert, Dua Lipa has unveiled the first campaign image from the global ad campaign.

The pop star was shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti for the PUMA ad, which promotes the brand’s new “Mayze” sneaker, a chunky, creeper-style sneaker with PUMA’s signature bold stripe and logo detailing.

PUMA says the sneaker is “made for those who embrace the spotlight, on stage and off,” just like Lipa. The accompanying campaign image features the singer wearing a vintage PUMA windbreaker over a dress and leggings (pictured above). Lipa also unveiled a second image on her Instagram, which captures her in a backstage-style set up, wearing a pair of Mayze kicks in white, plus a classic PUMA T7 track jacket, bikini and fishnet leggings.

Related Stories

The Best Nintendo Switch Games We're Playing Right Now
BTS Get Inked for New (Temporary) Tattoo Collection

Related Stories

motown 100 greatest songs
The 100 Greatest Motown Songs
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know

“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off,” Lipa says in a press release. “The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look.”

The Mayze is the latest women’s silhouette to be introduced by PUMA. The brand says it drew from a mix of “archive inspirations and contemporary PUMA classics” to design the shoe. The sneaker is also part of PUMA’s “She Moves Us” platform, which aims to celebrate women who are moving culture and sports forward, from model Winnie Harlow and actress Cara Delevingne, to WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith and pro golfer Lexi Thompson.

dua lipa puma

PUMA

Buy: Dua Lipa x PUMA at PUMA

The Mayze sneaker retails for $90 and is available beginning April 16 at PUMA.com. The white sneaker with black formstrip will be available at FootLocker.com.

Lipa was first announced as an ambassador for PUMA last November. The singer will continue to appear in global ad campaigns for the sportswear brand, as the newest face of the company’s women’s business.

In This Article: Dua Lipa, Fashion, RS Recommends, sneakers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.