Dua Lipa Helps to Launch New PUMA Sneaker in First Campaign With the Brand

Five months after she first teased a new partnership with PUMA during her “Studio 2054” livestream concert, Dua Lipa has unveiled the first campaign image from the global ad campaign.

The pop star was shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti for the PUMA ad, which promotes the brand’s new “Mayze” sneaker, a chunky, creeper-style sneaker with PUMA’s signature bold stripe and logo detailing.

PUMA says the sneaker is “made for those who embrace the spotlight, on stage and off,” just like Lipa. The accompanying campaign image features the singer wearing a vintage PUMA windbreaker over a dress and leggings (pictured above). Lipa also unveiled a second image on her Instagram, which captures her in a backstage-style set up, wearing a pair of Mayze kicks in white, plus a classic PUMA T7 track jacket, bikini and fishnet leggings.

“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off,” Lipa says in a press release. “The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look.”

The Mayze is the latest women’s silhouette to be introduced by PUMA. The brand says it drew from a mix of “archive inspirations and contemporary PUMA classics” to design the shoe. The sneaker is also part of PUMA’s “She Moves Us” platform, which aims to celebrate women who are moving culture and sports forward, from model Winnie Harlow and actress Cara Delevingne, to WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith and pro golfer Lexi Thompson.

PUMA

The Mayze sneaker retails for $90 and is available beginning April 16 at PUMA.com. The white sneaker with black formstrip will be available at FootLocker.com.

Lipa was first announced as an ambassador for PUMA last November. The singer will continue to appear in global ad campaigns for the sportswear brand, as the newest face of the company’s women’s business.