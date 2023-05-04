Dua Lipa Set to Design Her Own Fashion Collection As Part of Donatella Versace Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Grammy-winner Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace are teaming up to co-design Versace’s High Summer “La Vacanza” women’s collection.

The see-now-buy-now collection will be unveiled at Versace’s “La Vacanza” fashion show in Cannes, France on May 23 in the midst of the star-studded Cannes Film Festival. Pieces from the collaboration will be available in-store and online immediately after the presentation.

This isn’t Lipa’s first foray into fashion design — she did a capsule collection for Pepe Jeans London in 2019 and is a long-time ambassador for PUMA — but it is a link up years in the making given how close Lipa and the woman at the helm of Versace are. “[Donatella] and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career,” says Lupa, who wore the brand to her first-ever Met Gala in 2019. “For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream.”

Lipa and Donatella Versace’s friendship has manifested itself in more than a few iconic looks over the last couple years. Back in 2021, Lipa wore a stunning Versace butterfly dress on the Grammys red carpet before taking home a Best Pop Vocal Album win and then made her runway debut for the brand at Milan Fashion Week later that year. Lipa returned to the Grammys in 2022 to sport a matching Versace look with “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

Donatella Versace calls summer a "magical time" and said she hopes the collection and intimate show captures the feelings and colors of the season.

“I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process,” says the designer, who has also worked with designer Kim Jones for the Fendace: Fendi By Versace collection and Ronnie Fieg for Kith x Versace in the past. “Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us. Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional.”

Versace recently held a star-studded fall-winter 2023 runway show in Los Angeles, where Lipa sat near fellow brand muse Miley Cyrus, along with fashion icons like Lil Nas X and Elton John. Lipa’s new Versace collab drops May 23 and will be available to shop on versace.com.