Hotline Bling: Drake’s OVO Label Releases First-Ever Collection With Casetify

Casetify just added a big name to their (long) list of celebrity collaborators in the form of Drake’s clothing label, October’s Very Own (OVO), placing Drizzy alongside BTS and Olivia Rodrigo as collaborators with the tech accessories brand.

The newly-released OVO x Casetify collection includes four pieces: a case for Apple iPhone 11 through 14 models, a Samsung Galaxy S22 case, an Apple AirPods case, and an AirPods Pro case. Each tech protector is marked by OVO’s classic owl logo and a sleek, minimal design. The iPhone cases also boast a MagSafe build, letting you charge your phone wirelessly with the case on, and the AirPods cases feature convenient carabiners for attaching to your backpack, keychain, or belt loop. For Galaxy S22 users, the Samsung case features an S pen slot.

Now live at Casetify.com, the OVO x Casetify collection is priced at $48 for the AirPods cases, $68 for the Galaxy case, and $88 for the iPhone case. Just keep in mind that this collection is limited, and will likely sell out.

October's Very Own, for the unfamiliar, is a clothing label founded in 2011 by Drake, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noah "40" Shebib under the group's record label of the same name. Known for premium, Canadian-inspired streetwear pieces, OVO's collaborations prior to Casetify include the Toronto Raptors NBA team, Canada Goose, and Air Jordan.

For Casetify, the new OVO capsule marks another big release from the brand’s Co-Lab line. Recent collaborations from Casetify Co-Lab include the video game God of War Ragnarök, Harry Potter, Sailor Moon, and One Piece. Shop all of Casetify’s collaborative phone cases now at Casetify.com here.

To nab Drake’s new Casetify collab, head to Casetify.com now before the small collection sells out.

