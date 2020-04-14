Sex Pistols’ Infamous U.K. Interview Immortalized With Dr. Martens Collaboration

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Footwear brand Dr. Martens is teaming up with the Sex Pistols on a new collection that pays tribute to the band’s notorious TV interview that helped put punk on the map.

The DR. MARTENS x THE SEX PISTOLS collection features two of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes, re-imagined with graphics and motifs inspired by the Pistols’ infamous 1976 interview in London, where they premiered the music video for their debut single, “Anarchy in the U.K.,” before launching into a profanity-laced tirade on-air.

The moment, captured in front of presenter Bill Grundy and millions of viewers at home, immediately launched the band into infamy, with the now-famous “Filth and the Fury” headline splashed across newspapers the next day (for their part, the band has always maintained they were just reacting to Grundy’s dismissive interview questions and his obvious disdain for the members).

More than 44 years later, that interview is now immortalized in a pair of Dr. Martens, with the brand’s classic leather oxford shoe reworked in a special black and white newspaper print inspired by the band’s headline-making antics. The 1461 shoe (pictured above) is printed with the front pages that dominated the British media, along with the words “Filth” and “Fury,” and historical punk imagery. The shoe is finished with black laces with the word “anarchy” printed on top.

The second shoe in the collection is a fresh take on the iconic Dr. Martens leather boot. The 1460 boot comes in sleek, black leather and is emblazoned with the phrase “God Save The Queen” across the top. It’s decked out with a black heel loop, white stitching, black laces (printed with the word “Anarchy”) and Dr. Martens’ iconic chunky sole.

Both pairs of shoes were designed by Dr. Martens’ team of designers at their headquarters in Wollaston, about two hours east of London. The company says it worked with the four surviving members of the Pistols to get final approval on the designs, making sure the collection reflected both parties’ shared values of music, rebellion and self-expression. The band members were also very familiar with the footwear brand, having worn Docs throughout their career.

The DR. MARTENS x THE SEX PISTOLS collaboration is the latest release from the boot-maker’s 60th anniversary celebration. Pieces in the collection are available in unisex sizing, and prices start at $130. See more on DrMartens.com.